New York Mets Talking to Teams About These 2 Players

The Mets are reportedly talking to teams about potentially trading these two players.
In the wake of a flurry of recent signings, the Mets are reportedly mulling the idea of trading these two players.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are talking to teams about trading Carlos Carrasco and James McCann.

The Mets replaced Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker in their rotation with Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana

The team believes David Peterson has earned a shot to compete for the No. 5 spot. However, there is no room in the rotation if the Mets keep Carrasco.

On the other hand, trading Carrasco would significantly weaken the Mets' pitching depth. With Carrasco gone, Peterson and Tylor Megill would be competing for the fifth starter job, but beyond this duo the depth gets rather thin.

If the Mets hang on to Carrasco, which appears to be the safest move, as you can never have enough pitching, Peterson and Megill would be No. 6 and No. 7, thus starting the year in the minors (both have multiple options left). Behind this tandem would be Elieser Hernandez, who the Mets acquired from the Miami Marlins earlier in the offseason. Hernandez could potentially take on Trevor Williams' swingman role, pitching in long relief and making occasional starts when needed.

Carrasco is making $14 million this season on a club option.

As for McCann, the backstop is still owed $24 million across the next two seasons and the Mets would likely have to eat some of that money if they are able to trade him.

The Mets also just signed former All-Star catcher Omar Narvaez to a one-year deal with a player option in 2024. New York could possibly carry three catchers on their 26-man roster to start the season, however, they also have top prospect backstop Francisco Alvarez waiting in the wings.

Should Alvarez be ready for the big-leagues out of spring training, the Mets will surely have to trade one of their veteran catchers. Despite his contract, all signs point to McCann as the one, who goes.

