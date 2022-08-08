New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A

It was only a matter of time.

After a torrid season at Double-A Binghamton, New York Mets No. 2 prospect, Brett Baty, has earned a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse.

Baty, 22, has crushed 19 home runs this year at Binghamton, the same amount he had in his entire minor league career coming into this season.

In 340 at-bats with Binghamton, Baty also had a .950 OPS (.312/.406/.544 triple slash).

Triple-A Syracuse will now showcase the Mets top two prospects in Francisco Álvarez and Baty. With both their trajectories, they could both be viable options to make the Mets Opening Day roster in 2023.

