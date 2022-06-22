New York Mets lose Carlos Carrasco as starting pitching injuries continue to increase.

Although Max Scherzer's return appears to be on the horizon, the Mets lost another starting pitcher due to injury on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Carlos Carrasco, who got roughed up by the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs and three home runs in 3 1/3 innings, exited the game early after appearing to be in some discomfort after throwing his final pitch.

Even with Scherzer inching closer to rejoining the team, and ace Jacob deGrom facing live hitters and nearing a rehab assignment, the Mets' rotation is extremely thin.

Tylor Megill came off the IL on June 10 in Anaheim only to injure his shoulder in his second start back, which put him back on the shelf (will be re-evaluated in four weeks). And with the trade deadline approaching on August 2, it seems as though general manager Billy Eppler will now need to seriously consider acquiring another starting pitcher.

Meanwhile, Carrasco has been one of the Mets' most reliable starters this season, despite producing a clunker in his latest outing. While Scherzer could return on Sunday in Miami, the Mets cannot afford to lose Carrasco in their rotation.

Should Carrasco be forced to miss time, depending on the diagnosis, this would force Trevor Williams to remain in the starting rotation for the foreseeable future.

It's beginning to look like a realistic possibility that the Mets will survey the market for starting pitching ahead of the trade deadline, given the injury bug on this unit.

