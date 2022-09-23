MLB insider identifies AL West team as potential Jacob deGrom suitor.

"All my exes live in Texas," George Strait.

With New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom expected to opt-out of his contract following the season, there are a number of teams that will be in pursuit of the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Texas Rangers are one club that could go after deGrom in free agency.

The Rangers spent big on their offense last offseason, inking Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to lucrative deals. Now, they will likely be aggressive in upgrading their pitching staff this winter, and deGrom will be the golden goose on the market.

Although he didn't go into specific player names, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young told Heyman that they will "leave no stone unturned" regarding the team's search for pitching help this offseason.

There has been tons of speculation surrounding deGrom's desire to remain with the Mets beyond 2022. That said, deGrom, 34, said back in spring training that he would love to be a Met for life.

"Like I said, I'm excited about this team," deGrom said in March. "And I've said it before, I love being a Met, (and) think it would be really cool to be one for my entire career."

"The plan is to exercise that option, and be in constant contact in the offseason with the Mets, Steve Cohen and the front office."

Since returning from a 13 month stint on the IL for elbow and shoulder injuries, deGrom has looked like his old dominant self. In 54.1 innings, the righty has posted a 2.32 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 86 strikeouts this season.

Once deGrom declines his $30.5 million player option this winter, he will likely draw a deal in the $40 million average annual value range.

Read More:

- Mets CF Brandon Nimmo Exits Game With Quad Tightness

- Mets OF Starling Marte Hoping to Return for Crucial Series

- MLB Insider: Mets to 'Strongly Consider' Bringing Carlos Beltran Back

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.