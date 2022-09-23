Skip to main content

MLB Insider Identifies AL West Team as Potential Jacob deGrom Suitor

MLB insider identifies AL West team as potential Jacob deGrom suitor.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

"All my exes live in Texas," George Strait.

With New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom expected to opt-out of his contract following the season, there are a number of teams that will be in pursuit of the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Texas Rangers are one club that could go after deGrom in free agency.

The Rangers spent big on their offense last offseason, inking Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to lucrative deals. Now, they will likely be aggressive in upgrading their pitching staff this winter, and deGrom will be the golden goose on the market.

Although he didn't go into specific player names, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young told Heyman that they will "leave no stone unturned" regarding the team's search for pitching help this offseason.

There has been tons of speculation surrounding deGrom's desire to remain with the Mets beyond 2022. That said, deGrom, 34, said back in spring training that he would love to be a Met for life.

 "Like I said, I'm excited about this team," deGrom said in March. "And I've said it before, I love being a Met, (and) think it would be really cool to be one for my entire career."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The plan is to exercise that option, and be in constant contact in the offseason with the Mets, Steve Cohen and the front office."

Since returning from a 13 month stint on the IL for elbow and shoulder injuries, deGrom has looked like his old dominant self. In 54.1 innings, the righty has posted a 2.32 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 86 strikeouts this season.

Once deGrom declines his $30.5 million player option this winter, he will likely draw a deal in the $40 million average annual value range.

Read More:

- Mets CF Brandon Nimmo Exits Game With Quad Tightness

- Mets OF Starling Marte Hoping to Return for Crucial Series

- MLB Insider: Mets to 'Strongly Consider' Bringing Carlos Beltran Back

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

MLB Insider Identifies AL West Team as Potential Jacob deGrom Suitor

Will Jacob deGrom Re-Sign With New York Mets?

New York Mets set Record for Most Hit by Pitches in Season

Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

Will Jacob deGrom Re-Sign With New York Mets?

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 21, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) is hit by a pitch thrown by Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser during the fifth inning at American Family Field.
News

New York Mets set Record for Most Hit by Pitches in Season

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 21, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets trainer Joseph Golia walks off the field with New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after a collision in the outfield in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
News

New York Mets CF Brandon Nimmo Exits Game With Quad Tightness

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Hoping to Return for Crucial Series

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
News

New York Mets Clinch First Postseason Berth Since 2016, Max Scherzer Wins 200

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) hits a three run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Citi Field.
News

Eduardo Escobar Heating up at Right Time for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets to strongly consider bringing back Carlos Beltran.
News

MLB Insider: New York Mets to 'Strongly Consider' Bringing Carlos Beltran Back

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Both benches clear and come out on the field after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo (20) gets hit by a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Benches Clear Between New York Mets, Pirates After HBP

By Pat Ragazzo