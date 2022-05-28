Skip to main content

New York Mets Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo Dealing With Sprained Wrist

New York Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo dealing with sprained wrist.

New York Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo is out of the lineup on Saturday against the Phillies with a wrist issue.

Nimmo underwent an MRI that revealed a sprained wrist, but he told reporters that he does not believe he will require a trip to the I.L. 

”I’ve been playing on it for a while, so this is more to get me back to 100%,” Nimmo said, adding that his wrist has been bothering him for around three weeks. “Nothing to be too worried about, it’s just irritated right now and they want me to not be having pain on my swings.”

Nimmo will receive a cortisone shot, which he hopes will help alleviate some of the discomfort he is experiencing. The wrist only bothers him when he swings through or fouls a ball off, and has worsened over the past five days. He thinks the injury may have occurred on a slide earlier in the month. 

On the bright side, Nimmo's imaging revealed no structural damage. Manager Buck Showalter believes he may be able to use Nimmo off the bench tonight.

”It should resolve itself,” Showalter said. “Everything structurally is fine, shouldn’t be anything long term and I think in some capacity, I could use him tonight.”

Showalter said he noticed Nimmo's wrist was acting up during his second or third at-bat on Friday. That's what prompted the MRI. 

Nimmo thinks he could maybe be out of the lineup on Sunday as well, but is hopeful that he should be good to go after that. 

The Mets called up outfielder Nick Plummer from Triple A Syracuse on Saturday. Travis Jankowski landed on the I.L. the day before after undergoing hand surgery that will sideline him six to eight weeks. 

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Provides Update on Rehab

- Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

- New York Mets' Pete Alonso Playing Like NL MVP Candidate

