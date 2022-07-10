Four New York Mets Named to NL All-Star Team

Although they won't have a starter in the All-Star Game this year, four New York Mets were named to the National League team, which is their highest total since 2016.

The first place Mets will be represented by Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Starling Marte and Edwin Diaz, who all received their second career All-Star nods.

Marte and Diaz were both elected to the Midsummer Classic for the first time since joining the Mets. Diaz has struck out 70 of 139 batters he has faced this year to go along with a 1.78 ERA and 18 saves in 21 chances. Marte, 33, signed a four-year, $78 million deal in the offseason with the Mets, and has proceeded to hit .291 with an .804 OPS, nine home runs and 40 RBIs.

What remains to be seen is whether Alonso, who has 23 homers and holds MLB lead with 70 RBIs, will try to defend his back-to-back Home Run Derby titles now that he is headed to Los Angeles for All-Star week. Alonso previously told fans that he'd only participate in the Derby if he was voted in as a starter. But this didn't happen, given St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is among the league leaders in just about every major statistical offensive category. Alonso still won't commit to competing in the Derby this year.

McNeil, who is having a nice bounce back season, slashing .311/.371/.436 with a .807 OPS, four home runs and 35 RBIs across 77 games, was placed on the paternity list following the Mets' 2-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. He will not travel with the Mets for their big series in Atlanta against the Braves. The 30-year-old makes the All-Star team for the second time in his career, which comes almost simultaneously to the looming birth of his first child.

Taijuan Walker, who hurled another gem on Sunday to lower his ERA to 2.63 (8th best in NL), was snubbed. However, he could make the All-Star team for the second straight season as a replacement, considering pitchers often bow out of participating.

Ace Max Scherzer is having an All-Star caliber campaign, posting a 2.0 bWAR, 5-1, 2.26 ERA, 0.880 WHIP and 70 strikeouts across 55 2/3 innings in nine starts. But an oblique strain that sidelined him for seven weeks ultimately prevented him from being selected. It's possible that Scherzer could also become a replacement in the NL at Dodger Stadium.

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The Mets will be well represented in the National League.

