New York Mets' Pete Alonso Will Go for 3-Peat in Home Run Derby

ATLANTA - Chance for a 3-Pete*

That’s the hope for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who announced Monday that he will be participating in his third straight Home Run Derby next week at Dodger Stadium.

“You guys wanted it,” Alonso said in an Instagram post. “It’s full send for round three.”

Alonso, 27, has won the last two Home Run Derby titles: 2019 in Cleveland at Progressive Field and last year at Coors Field in Colorado.

“I don’t think anyone has more fun than I do, especially when it comes to this event,” Alonso said Monday prior to the Mets three-game set with the Atlanta Braves.

Former Mets bench coach, Dave Jauss, while no longer with New York, will pitch to Alonso for the second consecutive year.

“(Jauss) asked for two pots of coffee for before and a case of Bud Light for after and he said he’s good to go,” Alonso said.

Alonso will look to become the first player to ever win three consecutive Home Run Derbys and only the second player (Ken Griffey Jr.) to win three total.

The fact that Alonso has a chance to join Griffey as the only player to win three Derbys doesn’t have him rattled, however.

“I’m just going to be out there having a ton of fun and just showcasing what I’ve got,” Alonso said.

The Mets’ first baseman is the first confirmed Home Run Derby participant, though it seems likely that crosstown rival Giancarlo Stanton will also be taking hacks next week at the event.

Alonso is the only Met besides Darryl Strawberry to win a Home Run Derby. However, Strawberry and Wally Joyner were declared co-champions in 1986. Alonso is the only Met to stand alone.

The only other players to have won two consecutive Home Run Derbys besides Alonso are Griffey and Yoenis Cespedes.

Alonso was also named as a reserve for the National League All-Stars on Sunday along with teammates Edwin Diaz, Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil.

In 85 games in 2022, Alonso has 23 home runs, a triple slash of .273/.348/.533, a 146 wRC+, .370 wOBA and has been worth 2.1 fWAR.

