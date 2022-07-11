Skip to main content

Braves Acquire Robinson Cano Ahead of Crucial Series With New York Mets

Braves acquire Robinson Cano ahead of crucial series with New York Mets.

Right before a crucial three-game series between the National League East's top two teams, the Atlanta Braves acquired ex-Mets second baseman/DH Robinson Cano from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations. 

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Braves plan on calling Cano up to the majors as early as Monday for their series opener with the Mets at Truist Park.

This is a clear strategic move as Cano spent the entirety of spring training, as well as close to the first month of the regular season with the Mets.

Following a year-long suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, the 39-year-old's bat speed disappeared, which led to an anemic .195 batting average, .501 OPS, one home run and three RBIs in scattered playing time for the Mets across 12 games. 

As a result of rosters going back down from 28 to 26 players on May 2, the Mets opted to designate Cano for assignment. After he declined an opportunity to go down to Triple A Syracuse, the Mets granted Cano his release. Mets owner Steve Cohen will be forced to pay the remaining $37.6 million on his contract.

Cano then signed with the Padres on a minor league deal, but struggled even more in San Diego, batting .091 with a .209 OPS in another span of 12 games (33 at-bats). The Padres optioned Cano to Triple A on June 2, where he has resided ever since. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, the Braves are bringing him in ahead of a pivotal series with the Mets, who they trail by 1 1/2 games in the NL East. While Atlanta is hoping Cano can re-capture some success from his prime, they are at least anticipating the veteran infielder to provide them with some strategic information, given his familiarity with the Mets. 

Read More:

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Expected to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse

- Mets Receive Good News on Starling Marte's Injury

- Rival Teams View Trey Mancini as Mets' 'Top Option' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Robinson CanoNew York Mets

Read More

Braves Acquire Robinson Cano Ahead of Crucial Series With New York Mets

just now

Four New York Mets Named to NL All-Star Team

11 hours ago

New York Mets Receive Good News on Starling Marte's Injury

13 hours ago
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso continues historic pace after career-best month.
News

Four New York Mets Named to NL All-Star Team

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte exits game after hit by pitch.
News

New York Mets Receive Good News on Starling Marte's Injury

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) runs out a single against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: James McCann, Starling Marte

By Pat Ragazzo16 hours ago
Report: Edwin Diaz hoping to sign long-term deal with New York Mets.
News

Report: Edwin Diaz Hoping to Sign Long-Term Deal With New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo18 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) runs out a single against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets’ Starling Marte, James McCann Exit Game With Injuries

By Pat RagazzoJul 9, 2022
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) drops the bat after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil Could Miss Crucial Series Against Atlanta Braves

By Pat RagazzoJul 9, 2022
Emotional Keith Hernandez further ingrained in New York Mets' history with jersey retirement.
News

Emotional Keith Hernandez Further Ingrained in New York Mets' History With Jersey Retirement

By Pat RagazzoJul 9, 2022
Mets ace Jacob deGrom makes first rehab start for Single A Port St. Lucie on Sunday, July 3.
News

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom Expected to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse

By Pat RagazzoJul 9, 2022