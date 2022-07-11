Braves acquire Robinson Cano ahead of crucial series with New York Mets.

Right before a crucial three-game series between the National League East's top two teams, the Atlanta Braves acquired ex-Mets second baseman/DH Robinson Cano from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Braves plan on calling Cano up to the majors as early as Monday for their series opener with the Mets at Truist Park.

This is a clear strategic move as Cano spent the entirety of spring training, as well as close to the first month of the regular season with the Mets.

Following a year-long suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, the 39-year-old's bat speed disappeared, which led to an anemic .195 batting average, .501 OPS, one home run and three RBIs in scattered playing time for the Mets across 12 games.

As a result of rosters going back down from 28 to 26 players on May 2, the Mets opted to designate Cano for assignment. After he declined an opportunity to go down to Triple A Syracuse, the Mets granted Cano his release. Mets owner Steve Cohen will be forced to pay the remaining $37.6 million on his contract.

Cano then signed with the Padres on a minor league deal, but struggled even more in San Diego, batting .091 with a .209 OPS in another span of 12 games (33 at-bats). The Padres optioned Cano to Triple A on June 2, where he has resided ever since.

Now, the Braves are bringing him in ahead of a pivotal series with the Mets, who they trail by 1 1/2 games in the NL East. While Atlanta is hoping Cano can re-capture some success from his prime, they are at least anticipating the veteran infielder to provide them with some strategic information, given his familiarity with the Mets.

