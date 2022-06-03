Skip to main content

Steve Cohen Buys New York Mets New Pitching Machine

Steve Cohen buys New York Mets new pitching machine.

The Mets will soon be able to face any pitcher they please on command.

Well, sort of.

According to The New York Post, when the Mets return from their West Coast road trip this month, they will have a shiny new toy waiting for them at Citi Field.

The Mets organization purchased a new high-tech pitching machine from Canada that can replicate the delivery of any pitcher that they input.

“[The machine] will be the pitcher, so if we draw up Clayton Kershaw we will be facing Kershaw, his windup and everything and his pitches,” Mets’ hitting coach Eric Chávez told The Post on Thursday.

The machine, which can only be used pregame due to MLB rules, is used by just three or four other teams around baseball, according to Chávez.

Whether the machine will be a game changer or not is still up for debate.

“We have been trying to talk about it, anticipate it, but until we get it in our hands and touch it, see it, we’re not going to know how we’re going to be able to apply it exactly,” Chavez said. “It’s just going to be one of those things this year when we get it, trial and error and we’ll see what happens.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is just another step in Mets’ owner Steve Cohen bringing the team into the 21st century.

Mets’ outfielder Brandon Nimmo said he’s not surprised that Cohen continues to make improvements to the ball club.

“That’s one of the huge differences we have seen from the start,” Nimmo told The Post. “If it’s going to help the team succeed then [Cohen] is willing to do it, so it really doesn’t come down to a cost factor.”

The Mets' offense currently ranks No. 2 in all of baseball in batting average (.255), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.336), No. 8 in slugging (.405), and No. 2 in OPS (.641). 

Read More:

Mets Linked to These 3 Pitchers, Why It's Unlikely

- Steve Cohen Tweets Joke About Francisco Lindor Finger Injury

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Brandon NimmoNew York Mets

Read More

Steve Cohen Buys New York Mets New Pitching Machine

36 seconds ago

New York Mets Linked to These 3 Pitchers, Why It's Unlikely

43 minutes ago

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Tweets Joke About Francisco Lindor Finger Injury

8 hours ago
Mets have scouted A's pitcher Frankie Montas.
News

New York Mets Linked to These 3 Pitchers, Why It's Unlikely

By Pat Ragazzo43 minutes ago
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets joke about Francisco Lindor finger injury.
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Tweets Joke About Francisco Lindor Finger Injury

By Pat Ragazzo8 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

By Pat Ragazzo16 hours ago
May 15, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) looks on during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor Out of Lineup After Slamming Finger in Hotel Room Doors

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
Report: New York Mets offered Aaron Loup contract in free agency.
News

Report: New York Mets Offered Aaron Loup Contract in Free Agency

By Pat RagazzoJun 2, 2022
Former New York Mets ace Johan Santana diffuses narrative surrounding no-hitter.
News

Former New York Mets ace Johan Santana Diffuses Narrative Surrounding No-Hitter

By Rob PiersallJun 1, 2022
Mets starter Tylor Megill shattered all expectations in his first career Opening Day start, leading his team to a victory over the Nationals to open up the regular-season.
News

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Nearing Rehab Assignment

By Pat RagazzoJun 1, 2022
Former disgraced New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway fired by Mexican League team.
News

Disgraced Ex-New York Mets Manager Mickey Callaway Fired by Mexican League Team

By Rob PiersallJun 1, 2022