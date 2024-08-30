Inside The Mets

Pete Alonso Passes New York Mets' Legend With This Milestone

Mets slugger Pete Alonso added another milestone to his already incredible run in New York thus far.

Logan VanDine

Aug 29, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets saw history made in their 3-2 series finale win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

First baseman Pete Alonso clobbered a home run against Arizona that went 439 feet. Not only did this long ball give the Mets an initial 1-0 lead, but it saw Alonso pass Mike Piazza for third all-time in team history with 221 homers. Alonso originally tied Piazza with his 220th career home run in the series opener on Tuesday, but he now stands alone at No. 3 on the team's home run list.

With Alonso now passing the former Mets' catcher, the first baseman sits behind former third baseman David Wright who had 242 home runs during his 14-year career in New York and Darryl Strawberry who slugged 252 home runs during his nine-year tenure.

Home runs have been a common theme for Alonso during his six seasons playing for the Mets. He has hit 40 or more in three of his six seasons thus far. His latest was No. 29 on the season, which means he is one homer away from reaching 30 for a fourth straight campaign.

With Alonso set to be a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason, it remains to be seen whether the Mets will retain him on a long-term contract. Should they be able to get a deal done with the slugger, so he will have a strong chance at passing both Wright and Strawberry for the all-time franchise lead in home runs in 2025.

