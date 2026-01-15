Mets fortunately have multiple options to fix biggest roster hole

The New York Mets have started to be back in the news of late, with the free agent market seemingly heating up. Hopefully, the splash many expect them to make is coming soon.

So far, the Mets' offseason activity has been a failure. New York's roster changes after their collapse in 2025 were to be expected, but in the middle of January, this is not a better team on paper than it was last year.

Even though there are some great free agents left on the board and some potential players to pursue on the trade market, it is fair to be concerned about what the franchise has done this winter. Fortunately, the Mets do have the time and financial resources to turn things around quickly. They can still have a good winter with a couple of moves, but they need to act fast.

Outfield is the Mets' Top Need

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about each team's biggest roster hole and realistic options to plug them; for the Mets, that hole is their outfield situation, excluding Juan Soto. Fortunately, there are multiple options for them to fix it in a significant way.

Recent reports confirmed that New York has offered superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker a multi-year deal worth $50 million per season, all but confirming their pursuit of the top prize in free agency. The All-Star slugger would be a fantastic addition to the team and perfectly fill their need in the outfield.

However, the competition for him is going to be tight with both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers interested as well. While the Mets might have some good pieces in place, both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays were in the World Series last year.

If the Mets ultimately miss on Tucker, Cody Bellinger is still on the market, and he could be waiting to make his decision based on where the other star outfielder goes. The New York Yankees star would be an acceptable option and fill multiple needs for the team, with his defensive versatility aligning well with the Mets' recent emphasis on run prevention.

In the case that the Mets fail to land Bellinger in addition to Tucker, Miller suggested there could be a couple of trade options for the team to pursue in the outfield. Nonetheless, one of the two free agents would be the preferred route to hold on to young talent; it is especially important for the Mets to be wary of their prospect capital because they still need to address the starting rotation.

Overall, New York can still turn things around this winter, but they need to land either Tucker or Bellinger to avoid entering the season with a massive hole in the lineup and the outfield.

