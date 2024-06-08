Retired Mets Star On Why International Series Is Important to MLB
David Wright came with several former New York Mets players as ambassadors for the team as they play the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend in London.
Wright, Mike Piazza and Mookie Wilson, among others, came early to work the crowds in London to get them ready for the weekend and this long-standing rivalry between these two NL East teams.
The Phillies sent some of their own legends, too, such as Chase Utley.
Wright has been taking in the sights of London and talking with both Mets fans and non-Mets fans about baseball.
He believes initiatives like the international series are vital to growing the game internationally, as he told SNY earlier this week.
“The easy answer is you get a chance to grow the game and you see the looks on the kids’ faces,” Wright said. “I know some of the Mets ambassadors here have gone to different schools and hung out with different kids and to, you know, just maybe get one or two of them to pick up a baseball bat and play the game, I think would do wonders just because it's a beautiful game.
“Obviously I'm biased but you know, (if) you can just get more kids around the world to play this beautiful game and understand how great it is I think would be a big win for Major League Baseball and baseball in general.”
There were events around the game, including a virtual home run derby in legendary Trafalgar Square, which Mets slugger Daniel Murphy won, beating Utley. The former Phillies star has made his home in London the past two years.
Wright has been taking his role as a Mets ambassador seriously, and not just across the pond. He has spent time with young Mets players, including Mark Vientos, who is on a tear at the plate and playing Wright’s old position at third base. He loves the progress the youngster has made since his recall last month.
But Vientos, along with any of the other Mets third baseman, have a long way to go to catch Wright, who is a favorite of Mets fans and was on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time last year.
Wright was a lifetime .296 hitter who finished his career with 242 home runs and 979 RBI. Wright was a seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger winner. He batted .300 seven different times, drove in 100 or more runs five times and hit 20 or more home runs six times. Injuries curtailed the final four years of his career and limited him to fewer than 100 games before he retired.