Mets Legend Talks Vientos’ Improvement Ahead of London Series
David Wright is a New York Mets fan favorite and he’s spending the weekend with the team in London as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday and Sunday.
Wright is one of the Mets ambassadors there to help MLB promote the series. He’s there along with Mike Piazza and Mookie Wilson, among other former Mets players.
But Wright, a former third baseman, spent time around the Mets during spring training earlier this year and has taken an interest in helping younger players when he can. One player that he remains intrigued with is Mark Vientos, who just happens to play Wright’s position.
The third-year pro has been up-and-down this season, as he started the year with Triple-A Syracuse before he was called up on April 27. The Mets sent him back to Syracuse on April 30 and then recalled him on May 15.
This time the 24-year-old hopes to make his time in New York permanent. He played in 65 games last year, but he struggled mightily at the plate. He hit just .211 with nine home runs and 22 RBI.
This season, something has clicked with the former second-round pick out of Plantation, Fla..
Entering the London series he is slashing .333/.392/.621/1.013 with five home runs and 12 RBI in just 20 games. It’s the highest performing stretch of his career.
Wright loves what he’s seeing from Vientos right now, most notably how he’s turned his setbacks in past seasons into positive performance this season, as he told SNY on Friday.
“It’s experience and the same thing goes with any young player — you’re gonna hit some bumps in the road.,” Wright said. “It's how you deal with those bumps, how you deal with that adversity. A lot of these younger players, they've never failed at baseball in their lives. So failing for the first time, maybe at the Major League level, is not ideal. But you're going to see what they're made of and you're going to see how they bounce back.”
Vientos has clearly bounced back and made the most of this opportunity. Now, Wright said, it’s about the youngster building consistent. A hot stretch is great. But Wright is hoping Vientos can build for the long haul, as the Mets could use a long-term answer at his old position.
The Mets would love it if Vientos could turn into something resembling what Wright was before injuries curtailed the final four seasons of his career.
The lifetime .296 hitter finished his career with 242 home runs and 979 RBI. Wright was a seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger winner. He batted .300 seven different times, drove in 100 or more runs five times and hit 20 or more home runs six times.