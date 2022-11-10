Seattle Mariners Showing Interest in Brandon Nimmo

LAS VEGAS - A team from the Pacific Northwest has their eyes on the Mets' center fielder.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Seattle Mariners are showing interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

As Morosi went on to note, the Mariners are looking for a left-handed bat and improved on-base percentage. Nimmo fits this description being a speedy leadoff hitter and left-handed bat, who has a career .385 on-base percentage.

Nimmo's agent, Scott Boras, said at GM meetings on Wednesday that his client has already received interest from "the majority" of MLB teams.

"There are no center fielders in our game that are available," Boras said. "Then you add leadoff to that, then you add a near .400 on-base percentage to that, he's an excellent leadoff hitter and an excellent defender. And then also he can play in New York."

"When you have those three elements that are there, he becomes a very, very integral part of what we found for a team to win over 100 games. He is a very proven commodity and there are very few that can replace him."

After re-signing closer Edwin Diaz to a record-setting five-year, $102 million contract, the Mets are said to be prioritizing Nimmo. That said, Nimmo will be in high demand this offseason due to the lack of center fielders on the market.

