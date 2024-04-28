Watch New York Mets Star Slam Career Milestone Home Run
The New York Mets have one of the best power hitters in baseball in Pete Alonso, and on Saturday he reached a career milestone at the plate.
Against the St. Louis Cardinals, he hit his 200th career home run.
The right-handed hitting Alonso did it in the fifth inning, blasting an opposite-field shot over the bullpen at Citi Field off Cardinals starter Sonny Gray.
That home run cut St. Louis' lead to 6-4. The Mets went on to lose the game, 7-4. It was Alonso’s only hit of the game.
The home run was the eighth of the season for Alonso, who is now batting .252.
New York honored the milestone with a graphic on the scoreboard as he trotted around the bases.
He now joins an exclusive club of Mets with 200 or more home runs with the franchise, which includes Darryl Strawberry (252), David Wright (242) and Mike Piazza (220).
He also reached the milestone in 710 games, making him the fourth-fastest player to do it, per the Elias Sports Bureau, behind Ryan Howard (658 games), Aaron Judge (671) and Ralph Kiner (706).
Alonso has been a constant source of power for New York since he arrived in 2019 and hit a career-high 53 home runs as a rookie. He earned National League Rookie of the Year honors that season.
He hit 16 home runs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But, since then he’s hit 37 home runs in 2021, 40 home runs in 2022 and 46 home runs in 2023. He’s also been selected to three National League All-Star teams and won the All-Star Game Home Run Derby twice.
Alonso is a free agent after the season.