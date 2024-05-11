New York Mets Explain Why Kodai Senga Isn't 'There Yet'
The New York Mets starting rotation isn't going to get the help they were hoping for soon as their injured ace has hit another setback.
Kodai Senga has yet to make his debut in 2024 due to a strained shoulder that was announced back in February.
Things were looking good in his progress to return as the team announced that he would start throwing bullpen sessions and heading towards a rehab assignment.
New York manager Carlos Mendoza provided an unfortunate update to the media on Senga's progress towards that rehab assignment, "I wouldn't be surprised if he's got to throw a couple more bullpens before we either put him on a live BP setting or he's going to go down and start facing real competition, obviously in the minor leagues."
Mendoza later went on to explain that it was the pitcher's decision as he does not feel that his stuff is ready to go yet.
"I think it's just more of a mechanic thing. I'm kind of learning the person here, but he's very meticulous in how he goes about his business and his mechanics and the way the ball is coming out of his hands. I do feel like he's still searching for that," said the manager.
Senga will be welcomed back into the rotation with arms wide open when he is ready to pitch, but it looks like there will be some more bullpen sessions before he makes any further progress.
The Japan native broke out in his rookie season in MLB, with 2.98 ERA and 1.220 WHIP last year. He earned an All-Star nod and was the runner up for rookie of the year.
Whatever his process is, described as 'meticulous' by Mendoza, has worked for him throughout his professional career.
The 31-year-old is still on track to return this season, it's just not clear when it will be.