New York Mets' Star Suffers Concerning Injury
The New York Mets lost a significant piece of their roster on Saturday due to injury.
Star outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the Mets' afternoon matinee against the NL East division rival Atlanta Braves due to right intercostal irritation.
While it is too early to determine the severity of Nimmo's injury, there has to be some form of concern due to the medical information that is available regarding the recovery timeline of an intercostal strain, if that's what Nimmo's ailment proves to be.
"Healing depends on the severity of the injury, the time range from a few days to 8 weeks in the majority of cases and in some cases lasts longer other last longer cause upper back pain."
Here is what Physiopedia said about treatment steps:
"The first advice for the patient is resting for a few days and apply ice back in the first two days of pain to eliminate the inflammation.
"Holding a pillow to stabilize the injured, painful area during deep breathing and coughing."
So, based off the information available, Nimmo will likely need at least a few days of rest or more. This could require a stint on the injured list as the Mets must take into account how it is only May and they cannot risk Nimmo worsening the injury and/or losing him for the long-term or remainder of the season.
A source in the professional athlete training field offered a bleak outlook to Inside the Mets that an intercostal strain is one of the worst injuries for swinging a bat.
Losing Nimmo would be a crushing blow for a Mets' lineup that is collectively slumping as a group. Nimmo has been the team's hottest hitter, as he has produced a .283 average and .934 OPS across his last 15 games.
The Mets will likely be sending Nimmo for additional testing, so stay tuned for further updates.