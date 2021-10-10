    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    News
    Search

    Why Re-Signing Marcus Stroman Is No Sure Thing For Mets

    Find out why it will likely be difficult for the Mets to bring back Marcus Stroman in free agency.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    After sitting out of a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, Marcus Stroman bet on himself and it paid off.

    Stroman accepted a one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer to stick with the Mets for another season in order to build up his value.

    And this plan ultimately worked out for the right-handed starter, who led the big-leagues with 33 starts in 2021 while producing a 3.02 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 179 innings.

    Now, Stroman set himself up for a substantial payday in free agency, and although the Mets intend on speaking with him about a new contract, they won't be alone.

    Along with the Mets - the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are some of the other teams who have been linked to Stroman early on. 

    However, he will likely be in high-demand on the open market, and there will be a number of additional suitors as well.

    Throughout eight seasons in the majors, Stroman has proven to be an above average No. 2 starter. He will also be one of the best pitchers available in free agency next to AL CY Young candidate Robbie Ray, Kevin Gausman and 37-year-old Max Scherzer.

    And he won't come cheap. The current belief around the league is Stroman will draw a 5-6 year deal worth $25 million annually at a "minimum," a source tells Inside the Mets.

    So, while Mets team president Sandy Alderson made it clear they value Stroman and are looking forward to speaking with him this winter, he is going to get paid big money.

    The Mets already have Jacob deGrom who is a question mark after missing the entire second-half of the season with a UCL sprain/partial tear in his right elbow. And given this factor, it would be a tough pill to swallow if they were to lose Stroman in their rotation.

    The Mets are in need of some ace-insurance given the uncertainty of deGrom's health. And although Stroman isn't necessarily a No. 1 starter, it makes sense for New York to retain him due to his impact.

    Stroman is a No. 2 starter who is going to get paid like a No. 1, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old [May 2022] is still more of a sure thing in the long-term as opposed to Ray, Gausman or Scherzer. 

    For that, the Mets should be aggressive in their attempt to re-sign him, despite the number of additional holes they have on their roster.

    And following his final start of the regular season, Stroman addressed the possibility of sticking around with the Mets.

    "I'm open, man. I'm open, I'm open to anything, you know what I mean? At this point in my career, I can't wait to finally be on a team where I know I'm going to be there for longer than a year," said Stroman.

    If deGrom can stay healthy, he and Stroman would once again form a strong 1-2 punch in the rotation as they did in the first-half of the 2021 season.

    Unfortunately, there is no guarantee he returns to the Mets given his price tag. Not to mention, he will be highly sought after by a number of teams since this year's free agent class features a thin starting pitching market.

    "It's extremely gratifying, it took a thousand innings to get to this point, so I'm looking forward to free agency," Stroamn said. "However it might play out, I know that it's manifested and I'm just like playing out the story as it should be. 

    "There's no worries on my end and I know there will be a team or a few teams that want me, so I'm excited for the next few months."

    Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
    News

    Why Re-Signing Marcus Stroman Is No Sure Thing For Mets

    1 minute ago
    Top five managers the Mets should pursue this offseason.
    News

    Top 5 Managers The Mets Should Pursue This Offseason

    Oct 9, 2021
    Dodgers vice president of baseball operations Josh Byrnes.
    News

    How The Mets Can Become The 'East Coast Dodgers'

    Oct 8, 2021
    Sandy Alderson, Wally Backman
    News

    Why One '86 Mets Star Believes Wally Backman Should Be Next Manager

    Oct 8, 2021
    Sep 12, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits an RBI single in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
    News

    Mets' Michael Conforto Expected To Decline Qualifying Offer

    Oct 8, 2021
    Mets acting general manager Zack Scott.
    News

    Mets' Zack Scott Headed To Trial For DWI Charge

    Oct 7, 2021
    Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
    News

    Report: Mets To Shakeup Coaching Staff

    Oct 7, 2021
    Theo Epstein is out of the running for the Mets president of baseball operations vacancy.
    News

    Theo Epstein Out Of Race For Mets President Of Baseball Operations Vacancy

    Oct 6, 2021