Jesse Winker Makes New York Mets Postseason History
NEW YORK - Jesse Winker hasn't even played a full season with the New York Mets, but he has already made his mark on the franchise in a short period of time.
Particularly in the postseason, Winker has stepped up, slashing .278/.480/.667 with a 1.147 OPS, one home run and four RBIs in nine games.
And in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS, Winker made history with an RBI triple that extended the Mets' lead to 9-2 at that point.
According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, Winker became the first Met to record more than one triple in the postseason in franchise history.
This was Winker's second triple of October, with the first coming in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets fell down 2-0 to the Brewers in that game before Winker's three-base hit tied things up. New York went on to win that game and the series in three games.
Fast forward to the NLCS, where the Mets entered Game 5 on Friday night trailing three games to one and facing elimination.
As they have done all season, the Mets fought back with their backs against the wall, as they currently lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 11-6 in the top of the seventh.
If the score holds up, the series will shift back to Los Angeles for Game 6 and Game 7 (if necessary).
Winker, who re-entered the lineup in Game 5 as the DH in place of J.D. Martinez, has provided a major spark for the Mets.
Winker was acquired from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, and he has proven to be a more than solid acquisition for the Mets.