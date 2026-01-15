New York Mets sign top international prospect to $3.9 million deal

For the second straight offseason, the New York Mets have landed one of the biggest names in the international player pool.

Last year, it was No. 3 overall international free agent prospect Elian Peña, whom the Mets expended nearly all of their bonus pool space toward with a franchise-record $5 million signing bonus. Apparently pleased with his first season, the club is again allotting a huge $3.9 million to sign Wandy Asigen, another shortstop out of the Dominican Republic.

Mets sign No. 2 overall international free agent Wandy Asigen

Asigen, 16, was ranked second among all international prospects by MLB Pipeline. After originally agreeing to sign with the Yankees, Asigen backed out of the deal after the club fired their longtime international scouting director Donny Rowland, opening the door for the Mets who took full advantage.

Asigen is billed as a five-tool player with an advanced set of skills, including 110-plus MPH exit velocities at the plate and quick hands with a strong arm in the infield. Throwing right and batting left, he's been compared to Jazz Chisholm as a player who can potentially grow into a power-over-hit, 25-plus home run infielder. Born in August of 2009, Asigen will play the entirety of his rookie ball season at 16, making him one of the youngest players in his class.

Shortstop Wandy Asigen signs with the New York Mets for $3.9 million. pic.twitter.com/8VLmbdAXEZ — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2026

New York came into the offseason with $5,440,000 in bonus pool money, but freed up an additional $1.5 million by trading promising 20-year-old lefty pitching prospect Franklin Gomez to the Cleveland Guardians. The Mets had also expected to spend $2 million on Venezuelan third baseman Josue Chacoa, but the deal was voided after MLB found he had falsified his age as 16 when he was actually 18.

This allowed the club to steal Asigen away from the Yankees while bringing in the additional seven players in their IFA class. Among them is outfielder Cleiner Ramirez, who is the 23rd ranked international prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Born on December 1st, 2009, Ramirez has been recognized for his tremendous bat speed and profiles primarily as a center fielder with the athleticism and versatility to play both infield and outfield.

Also joining the Mets farm system is RHPs Oscar Montero and Gensil Rosario, shortstops Oscar Pena, Johendys Sanchez, and Cristopher Jaquez, all out of the Dominican Republic, and shortstop Sebastian Toro out of Venezuela.

Mets prospect Elian Peña having a monster day:



4-for-5, 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI



The Mets gave him a team record $5 million signing bonus earlier this year.



Video is the double and two of the homers. pic.twitter.com/XZF5qDUHuJ — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) June 26, 2025

Looking at Peña's 2025 performance, there is plenty to be excited about with this year's signing. After a slow start, the now 18-year-old prospect went on a tear in the Dominican Summer League, slashing .292/.421/.528 with nine homers in just 55 games. Notching not one but two three-home-run games, Peña soared to the top ten of Mets prospect rankings and was named DSL prospect of the year in August.

Just days ago, it was announced that Peña will begin the 2026 season in the United States playing rookie ball in the Florida Coast League, a big step in his development as one of the club's most promising prospects. If Asigen can produce a similar season, the Mets will be looking at an exciting pair of infield prospects that could be in line to succeed longtime shortstop Francisco Lindor.

