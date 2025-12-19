Mets to sign top international prospect after Yankees deal falls through

The New York Mets have flipped one of the top prospects in the 2026 international class.

According to multiple reports, Dominican shortstop prospect Wandy Asigen plans to sign with the Mets when the international signing period opens Jan. 15. He recently backed out of a verbal agreement with the Yankees, who are experiencing turnover in their international scouting department.

Asigen’s agreement with the Mets is expected to be worth $3.8 million, as independent journalist Francys Romero first reported Thursday.

Highly ranked Dominican SS Wandy Asigen has flipped from Yanks to Mets. After NYY severed ties with international scouting director Donny Rowland, Asigen canceled his verbal NYY agreement. Yanks declined to meet new price. Mets reportedly will pay $3.8M @francysromeroFR 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 19, 2025

Asigen, who turned 16 in August, is both one of the youngest players in the 2026 international signing class and one of the most highly regarded. MLB Pipeline ranks him No. 2, behind only 17-year-old shortstop Luis Hernandez, who is currently expected to land with the San Francisco Giants.

Per MLB Pipeline’s scouting report, Asigen has been heralded as having “arguably the most advanced offensive profile among his class.” The left-handed hitter has repeatedly shown the ability to find the barrel and produce exit velocities of 110 mph or higher in games. His approach, quick hands, and power for his age make evaluators believe he has plus-hit tools.

Defensively, Asigen can cover a lot of ground laterally with his 60-grade speed. He has been clocked at 6.5 seconds in the 60-yard dash and carries five-tool upside, but it remains unclear whether he will stick at shortstop. Ben Badler of Baseball America wrote that Asigen is still learning to slow the game down and play under control but described him as a quick-burst athlete with an above-average arm, tools that could keep him at his natural position.

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported Friday that another Mets deal with a teenager from Venezuela worth $2.7 million fell through, creating funds for Asigen. He chose the Mets after working out in showcases for several teams over the past week. The Yankees declined to meet his new price, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

This past January, the Mets signed shortstop and No. 3 international prospect Elian Peña to a franchise-record $5 million bonus. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him No. 10 in the Mets’ farm system after a solid first year in the Dominican Summer League, where Asigen will begin his professional career next season.

