Should the Mets trade this promising slugger?
The New York Mets will be facing a lot of questions once the offseason arrives.
After falling well short of expectations this year, the Mets now have a good idea of the areas they need to address prior to the 2026 season. Because of this, the team may undergo a significant overhaul, with many new faces expected to come in and longtime players possibly leaving.
While the futures of Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz are the biggest questions, another question New York can hopefully answer is what they plan to do with this young slugger. In an October 24 article for SNY, Danny Abriano listed infielder Ronny Mauricio as a possible player the Mets should consider trading.
"Mauricio is entering his age-25 season and has just 87 big league games under his belt, so it's quite possible he finds his footing and emerges," Abriano wrote. "However, he might be the victim of a numbers game in New York, given the presence of Baty and Williams.
"The Mets shouldn't be looking to move Mauricio at any cost. But if another team identifies him as a key piece in a potential deal for a difference-maker, [David] Stearns should be all-ears."
It has not been an easy path to the major leagues for Mauricio thus far. After impressing during the final month of the 2023 regular season, the 25-year-old missed all of 2024 after tearing his ACL while playing in the Dominican Winter League in December 2023 (something the Mets advised him not to do).
The star infielder eventually made his return to the Mets this past season when they called him up on June 23. Mauricio would only play in 61 games for the Amazins' in 2025, slashing just .226/.293/.361 with six home runs, 10 RBI and an OPS of .692.
Despite showing his offensive prowess at times during the season, Mauricio was not a consistent player for the Mets down the stretch, with only 13 at-bats in September. One of his most significant issues during his brief time in the major leagues was chasing pitches out of the strike zone, as he struck out an alarming 64 times in just 168 at-bats this year.
The Mets have a lot of options for their infield with the likes of Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Luisangel Acuña and top prospect Jett Williams; the latter had an excellent season in the minor leagues this year. Of course, there isn't a spot for every one of these young infielders, so New York may have to move on from one of them, with Mauricio certainly an option.
With Baty all but securing the spot as the team' third baseman of the future due to his career year in 2025 and Mauricio having few openings in the infield to play at, the Mets should consider moving their former highly touted prospect if they can get good value for him.