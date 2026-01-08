Mets willing to trade young sluggers to improve other areas

The New York Mets have continued to be quiet this offseason, with everyone still waiting for a significant splash. However, a recent report indicated that they could be willing to move some of their young sluggers to help improve other areas.

It has been nothing short of a failure for the Mets so far this offseason. This is a team that has lost a lot of talent from their roster in 2025, and the replacements haven’t been adequate to replace that production.

Fortunately for New York, there is still plenty of time in what has been a slow-moving offseason so far. A couple of good moves could change the narrative for them quickly, but they will have to act sooner rather than later. While there are undoubtedly some impact free agents who could help in positions of need, the Mets might also look to the trade market for improvements.

With one of the best farm systems in baseball, the franchise could be just as well-positioned to improve in a trade as they are in free agency.

Mets Are Comfortable Moving Youngsters

In a January 7 article, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that the Mets are willing to trade a couple of their semi-established players in Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña.

Of those three names, Vientos has seen the most time in the majors and would be considered the most established. However, after two years playing for the Mets, he even feels like a bit of an unknown. In 2024, he was a sparkplug for the team and a significant reason why they were as successful as they were.

Heading into 2025, Vientos was expected to be a key member of the offense. Unfortunately, he struggled quite a bit last season, and now it’s hard to project what type of player he is going to be. He still has value due to his age and 2024 success, but his 2025 failures may give other teams pause when discussing him as a trade chip.

Mauricio and Acuña are two youngsters who have been highly regarded in the system. However, with some veterans in front of them and more prospects in the minors, it’s not overly surprising that they can be seen as expendable, especially with their lack of playing time at the big-league level. Mauricio has only 292 career plate appearances in the majors, while Acuña has just 233.

Overall, the Mets have no shortage of talented young players whom they can move. With a bit of a surplus in terms of sluggers, this could be the potential route that they go to try to improve their rotation.

