Mets face this important decision with Mark Vientos

The New York Mets have re-shaped their lineup this offseason with the departures of Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso, but one player still hanging around is infielder Mark Vientos. The emergence of Brett Baty and addition of Jorge Polanco to play first base has limited Vientos' routes to at-bats as either a caddy to Polanco at first or DH, which raises interesting questions about his future.

Do Mark Vientos and Kodai Senga still fit the Mets roster for the way they want to play in 2026?



Plus, some coaching updates!



The latest from @michaelgbaron ✍️ https://t.co/y9EV99Qtlk — Just Mets (@just_mets) October 15, 2025

David Stearns' emphasis on improving the team's run-prevention makes it difficult to see a world where Vientos gets a ton of playing time at first, which is not his natural position. The DH role would make sense if Vientos can recapture the form he had in 2024, when he hit 27 home runs with an .833 OPS in 413 at-bats while carrying the lineup during the Mets' playoff run.

Mark Vientos set a new Mets postseason record with 14 RBIs in the 2024 playoffs.



2024 Postseason stats (13 games): .327 AVG (18-for-55), 5 HR, 14 RBI, .998 OPS pic.twitter.com/oan6QJBQUZ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 21, 2024

The problem is that Vientos never really got going in 2025, hitting only .233 with 17 home runs and a .702 OPS in 424 at-bats, a steep decline in more plate appearances. The Mets' glut of young infielders certainly didn't help Vientos, who was lost in the shuffle for playing time for weeks before getting more regular at-bats towards the end of the season.

Mark Vientos is working out with Alex Bregman in Arizona.



(IG/nemesisbsbl) pic.twitter.com/bt3QSXIJ6C — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) January 6, 2026

The Mets do need more power in their lineup after letting Alonso walk and Vientos has the 30-home run pop that could help replace Alonso's production in aggregate. The floor is also very low for Vientos, as evidenced by his struggles in 2025, leaving the team with a critical decision since Vientos is out of minor league options.

Read More: Why David Stearns Is Remaking The Mets' Core

Why The Mets Could Look To Trade Mark Vientos

Vientos has been a name popping up in trade rumors since the middle of last season, when there was speculation he could go to the Chicago White Sox in a trade for outfielder Luis Robert Jr. The Mets held onto Vientos at that point but have decisions to make with their young core of infielders, as two of them (Vientos and Luisangel Acuña) are out of minor league options.

If both players enter camp with the Mets, they would need to make the Opening Day roster or be exposed to waivers in order to be sent down to Triple-A. While the argument can be made to keep Acuña around as a bench player due to his ability to defend well at multiple positions and be a pinch running threat, Vientos' value is entirely with his bat, meaning he is clogging a roster spot if he isn't hitting, and Mets fans have come to know how Stearns values versatility in team construction.

One way to avoid this potential issue is using Vientos as a trade chip to address another area of need, such as either re-engaging with the White Sox on a potential Robert trade or making Vientos part of a package to acquire a front-line starting pitcher. There is certainly risk for an acquiring team that Vientos' 2024 performance was an outlier, but the potential of having a 30-home run hitter under team control for several years could be enticing for rebuilding teams with the patience to let Vientos play every day.

The next few moves the Mets make could tip their hand on what they do with Vientos. If the team manages to add a significant impact player in the outfield, such as Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, it would free them up to move Vientos since they have more certainty in terms of production behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto at the top of the batting order. A lesser move may mean the Mets are more willing to give Vientos runway to re-establish himself as the primary DH, taking on the risk themselves that they need to designate him for assignment if he doesn't produce by mid-season.

Either way, the pressure is on for Vientos if he hopes to establish himself as a piece of the Mets' core going forward. The Mets still have a month to reshape their roster before spring training opens and it wouldn't be a surprise if Vientos is sent away in a trade before camp begins.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: