How the Orioles Could Benefit from Freddy Peralta Trade

Another potential Baltimore Orioles target came off the board late Wednesday night as the Brewers and Mets agreed on a blockbuster deal that sent starter Freddy Peralta to New York.

Peralta is the latest frontline starter on the move in an offseason that has seen the Red Sox sign Ranger Suarez, the Cubs trade for Edward Cabrera, and the Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease. The Orioles, who were expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in adding starting pitching, made a strong move early in acquiring right-hander Shane Baz in December, but have been quiet since.

But this doesn't mean they are done. In fact, New York's trade for Peralta could be the crucial moment in the Orioles' offseason that allows them to add a true ace to the front of their rotation. All winter, Framber Valdez to Baltimore felt like an obvious fit. Now, with the Mets seemingly out of the market and Valdez still unsigned, it seems inevitable.

Read More: Where Orioles can pivot after missing on Ranger Suarez

Orioles Remain the Obvious Fit for Framber Valdez

Valdez, 32, is undeniably one of the most talented and proven starters in the free agent class. In the top tier alongside Suarez and Cease, it was expected that the southpaw would have no problem landing a long-term deal from one of the many pitching-deprived clubs. In November, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projected Valdez's new contract to be in the 6-year, $168 million range.

Now deep into January, with nearly all of his counterparts off the market, it appears he could have to settle for something much shorter and less lucrative. Whether it's due to character concerns or just a product of a slow negotiation process, Valdez now remains as the clear top option in his class of free agent pitchers.

Rival executives expect the Baltimore Orioles to be the next team to pluck a front-line starter from the free-agent market now that the New York Mets are out of the mix after acquiring Freddy Peralta. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 22, 2026

For the Orioles, this could mean they will get the guy they had their eye on from the very start, potentially at a slightly discounted price. Valdez was originally linked to Baltimore not just due to the club's need but also for his existing connection to POBO Mike Elias from their time together in Houston.

Read More: Baltimore Orioles named a favorite to add star pitcher

Elias served as the Astros' scouting director when Valdez was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015 and he remained with the club as assistant general manager through the 2018 season when Valdez made his MLB debut. If there is any current executive that knows Valdez, both as a player and a person, it is Elias. With all indications suggesting the Orioles are still in the market for a starter, it could all be lining up perfectly.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, Framber Valdez will be the steal of this offseason. Sub-3.5 FIP each of the past 4 seasons, with 190+ IP in 3 of those 4. Him and Cease were the only true SP1s available IMO. Prediction: O's for 4/$120M pic.twitter.com/VGxYU0JhyT — Past The Eye Test Baseball (@PastTheEyeTest) January 22, 2026

Entering his ninth big league season, Valdez holds a career 3.36 ERA and has logged over 1,000 innings. He has extensive playoff experience after pitching in 35 postseason games, including four during Houston's 2022 World Series run where he boasted a 3-0 record and a 1.44 ERA.

Despite some tread on his tires, the lefty hurler has proven to be a workhorse, delivering 31 starts in three of his last four seasons (28 in 2024) and actually saw a slight increase in velocity in his sinker last year. With an elite ground ball rate (59.4) that ranked in the 97th percentile in 2025, Valdez can remain effective even without the stuff necessary to miss bats consistently.

If the Orioles are able to land a pitcher like Valdez, it would mean delivering on the promises made by Elias to start the offseason. If they can do it on a cheaper deal than expected, even better. There is still a chance that a team like the Mets or Phillies could entice Valdez, but with a limited market it appears increasingly likely that the left-hander ends up in Baltimore after all.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: