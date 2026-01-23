Orioles Lose Utility Infielder to Division Rival

The Baltimore Orioles’ roster shuffle continued on Thursday as a recently acquired utility infielder was picked up off waivers by a division rival.

Marco Luciano was claimed by the Orioles off waivers on January 7, 2026, after he was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Luciano then became a casualty of Baltimore’s roster crunch after the team added veteran relief pitcher José Suárez last week. Suárez himself was DFA’d earlier on Thursday when the Orioles claimed utilityman Weston Wilson from the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees claimed Marco Luciano off waivers from the Orioles. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 22, 2026

On Thursday, Luciano was claimed by the New York Yankees. The Yankees, who just re-signed Cody Bellinger, are likely seeking some infield depth until they get a better idea of when starting shortstop Anthony Volpe will return from shoulder surgery. Luciano is a shortstop by trade, but also has experience at first base, second base, and even in the outfield; since the deal with Bellinger is not yet official, the Yankees will need to make a corresponding move once he has been added to the 40-man roster.

Luciano entered the league after signing as an international free agent with the San Francisco Giants in 2018. He appeared in 41 total games for the Giants, amassing a slash line of .217/.286/.304 with 25 hits and no home runs. In 2025, Luciano spent the year at Triple-A Sacramento, where he hit .214/.335/.413 with 23 home runs, 66 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 125 games.

The utilityman was once considered one of the top international prospects in his class. He received a signing bonus of $2.6 million at the age of 16, and was named a Baseball America Rookie All-Star and a MiLB Organization All-Star one year later. At one point, he was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Giants organization and was heavily featured on MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list.

For now, Luciano looks to be a potential low-risk, high-return addition who can compete at the Yankees’ Spring Training, if he’s still with the team. Luciano simply did not have a spot in the Orioles’ infield, with Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday manning shortstop and second base, and the newly signed Pete Alonso playing at first.

A power-speed utilityman can be a valuable depth piece for any team heading into Spring Training. Luciano now joins his third team of this offseason, and second in the AL East, as he attempts to live up to the potential of his high prospect pedigree.

