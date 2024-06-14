Baltimore Orioles' Attendance Soars Amid Hot Start
The Baltimore Orioles finally lost on Thursday afternoon, dropping their series finale against the Atlanta Braves 6-3. The defeat snapped the Orioles' six-game winning streak, spoiling their chance at a second straight sweep.
It was a disappointing outcome for the 33,700 fans at Camden Yards, who have come to expect winning baseball from their team. Baltimore won 101 games last year and is off to an even better start this season, posting the third-best record in baseball at 45-23.
Thursday's attendance figure was notable for the Orioles, marking their highest total for a weekday afternoon home game since May 2016.
Thursday's game wasn't an anomaly, either, as Baltimore's attendance has been way up this year. The Orioles are averaging 26,185 fans per home game -- a 25.4% increase through the same number of home games last year.
Baltimore's 2024 attendance will exceed 1 million during this weekend's series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and the season isn't even half over yet. Attendance typically rises during the summer, too, when kids are out of school and people have more free time, so the Orioles should have no problem eclipsing the 2 million mark for the first time since 2017.
Baltimore enjoyed a massive attendance bump last season as well with 568,431 more paying customers compared to 2022 -- a 41.5% jump.
It's no coincidence that attendance has risen alongside the Orioles' record, which has improved every year since 2021. Fans want to see winning baseball, and they're willing to pay for it. Now that Baltimore is done rebuilding and has assembled one of the best teams in baseball, fans are flocking to Camden Yards in droves.
A few years ago, fans could get cheap tickets to an Orioles game whenever they wanted. That's not going to be the case this summer.