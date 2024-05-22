Here’s Proof This Baltimore Orioles Star Is Key To Franchise's Turnaround
Tuesday was the two-year anniversary of the Major League debut of Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.
Since his call-up he’s been an All-Star, a Silver Slugger, a second-place finisher in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and finished in the Top 12 of AL Most Valuable Player voting twice, including ninth last season.
On a team filled with young stars that are the long-term future of this team, the former first-round pick out of Oregon State stands out for his impact since he arrived.
When Rutschman joined the Orioles in 2022, they were 16-24. The Orioles ended up finishing that season 83-79, which was the team’s first winning record since the 2016 season.
Last year, he helped the Orioles go 101-61 and win the American League East Division. It was Baltimore’s first 100-win season since 1980.
And, through the Orioles’ first 45 games of this season they were 29-16.
Add it up and you get a 197-132 record since he was called up. Per the MLB Network, that is the best record in the American League during that span.
The best part is the right-handed hitting catcher has shown improvement in each of his three Major League seasons.
In his rookie year he slashed .254/.362/.445/.806 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. Then, last season all of his numbers went up — .277/.374/.435/.809 with 20 home runs and 80 RBI.
In 2024 he’s already approaching a pace that would surpass last year’s Silver Slugger stats. Entering Tuesday’s action he was slashing .304/.342/.492/.834 with nine home runs and 28 RBI.
The Orioles are among the leading contenders to win the American League for the second straight season. Rutschman isn’t the only reason Baltimore is successful, but it’s clear his joining the Orioles was an inflection point for success.