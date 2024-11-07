Baltimore Orioles Seen As Top Landing Spot for Veteran Free Agent Left Hander
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off another playoff loss and will lose their big offseason acquistion, Corbin Burnes, to free agency. This move will leave their rotation very depleted, and although they have one of the best lineups in the league, the pitching staff leaves a lot to be desired. The quickest way to fix that is via free agency, which they will have to look at heavily.
MLB Trade Rumors recently released their free agency predictions, and of their four writers, three of them predicted left hander Yusei Kikuchi will sign with the Orioles on a three year, $60 million deal.
Kikuchi has had an up and down career since coming over from Japan in 2019. Prior to 2023, he never had an ERA below four, but has good stuff and had a K/9 of nine of higher in three of those seasons.
He began the 2023 season with the Toronto Blue Jays, making 22 starts with a 4.75 ERA. He was traded to the Houston Astros at the deadline and turned it on. In 10 starts with Houston down the stretch, the 33-year-old made ten starts with a 2.70 ERA, 0.933 WHIP and 11.4 K/9. He was a big part of the team's stretch run.
Kikuchi is hitting the market at the perfect time. He seemed to have unlocked something with the Astros and teams will want to take advantage of that.
The lefty won't come with a huge price attached to him, meaning that even if Baltimore doesn't want to spend a lot this offseason, he is still affordable. Spotrac has his market value at one year, $14 million, but given his performance in the second half he is sure to make more.
That all adds up to a perfect fit for a team who desperately needs pitching. With the loss of Burnes and his 2.92 ERA, there is not a lot left in the rotation.
Baltimore will hope for another step forward from former top prospect Grayson Rodriguez, provided he is healthy after dealing with multiple IL stints in 2024. As it stands, he is likely the number one option.
Behind him, John Means has only started 10 games since the start of 2022, Cade Povich is still adjusting to the big leagues and both Albert Suarez and Dean Kremer appear to be league average pitchers.
Provided Kikuchi keeps up his production from the second half, he would be an invaluable addition to the rotation. Pitching is the biggest need for the Orioles yet again, and the left hander makes plenty of sense going forward.