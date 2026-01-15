Orioles claim versatile lefty pitcher off waivers from Braves

The Baltimore Orioles have added another arm to their pitching staff.

Baltimore announced on Thursday that they have claimed left-handed pitcher José Suarez off waivers. Recently acquired utility man Marco Luciano was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/lsYI4CHm3j — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 15, 2026

Suarez was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Braves in March 2025 in exchange for starting pitcher Ian Anderson. The lefty hurler's first stint in Atlanta came at the beginning of the 2025 season, posting a 2.45 ERA in three appearances with five strikeouts across 7.1 innings pitched; Suarez was DFA'd on April 21 after the Braves acquired Scott Blewett from the O's.

The 28-year-old cleared waivers just three days later and was sent outright to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on April 24. Suarez's contract was selected by the Braves on September 16; he started for the ballclub that day against the Washington Nationals, tossing seven innings of two-run ball on six hits with two walks and a career-high nine strikeouts. In seven games (one start) for Atlanta during the 2025 campaign, Suarez posted a 2-0 record with a 1.86 ERA, 16 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.29 across 19.1 innings pitched.

Before last season, Suarez spent the first six seasons (2019-2024) of his major league career with the aforementioned Angels, serving as both a starter and a reliever. While his stint with the Angels was marred by inconsistency, his best seasons on the mound came in 2021 and 2022.

In 23 games (14 starts) for Los Angeles during the 2021 season, Suarez went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA, 85 strikeouts and a 1.23 WHIP in 98.1 innings of work. He also tossed his first career complete game that season against the Texas Rangers on September 4, 2021, allowing one earned run on five hits and walking none while striking our eight.

Suarez was able to replicate that success the following season; in 22 games (20 starts), the lefty logged an 8-8 record for the second year in a row with a 3.96 ERA, 103 strikeouts (a career-high) and a WHIP of 1.25 in 109 innings. Suarez will now look to make an impression during spring training for the Orioles and help a pitching staff that was decimated by injuries last season.

In seven seasons in the big leagues, Suarez owns a 22-29 record with a 5.30 ERA, 362 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.46 in 396 career innings pitched.

