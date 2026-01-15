Orioles urged to reunite with southpaw bullpen piece

There's not much else the Baltimore Orioles need regarding their roster construction heading into the 2026 season.

The franchise has become a clear winner this winter, largely because of the many ways Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' brass have improved their team after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Baltimore struggled to supply much power last season, and this was addressed by adding 74 home runs from 2025 to their roster, 36 coming from Taylor Ward (who they acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels) and 38 coming from Pete Alonso, who the Orioles signed to a five-year, $155 million deal in free agency.

The team also needed a closer, given that Felix Bautista could remain injured for much (if not all) of the 2025 season. And they accomplished this by signing Ryan Helsley.

The team has also added depth to its starting rotation by trading for Shane Baz and re-signing Zach Eflin. However, while these moves were successful in improving the Orioles, that doesn't mean their roster is perfect.

The team could still use a frontline starting pitcher like Framber Valdez or Zac Gallen. And they could also use more bullpen pieces, particularly a left-handed reliever to deploy in high-leverage spots at the end of games.

Expert suggests Danny Coulombe reunion for Orioles

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller had one southpaw reliever's name in mind for Baltimore, which he conveyed in a January 15 article.

"The [Orioles] bullpen could still use some help, though, and bringing LHP Danny Coulombe back to where he had a 2.56 ERA in 2023-24 could be the play. Trading for someone from the Dodgers' stockpile of arms is another option," Miller wrote.

Coulombe does make a lot of sense for Baltimore as they look to round out their bullpen ahead of Spring Training. He compiled a stellar 2.30 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched (55 appearances) during the 2025 season with the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers.

While he struggled more after being traded to the Rangers at last year's deadline (he posted a 5.25 ERA with them across 15 appearances), Coulombe has proven to be a solid southpaw pitcher out of the bullpen, and would make sense for any team that's looking to contend for the postseason.

It will be interesting to see what route Mike Elias taken when finalizing his roster in the coming days and weeks.

