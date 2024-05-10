Baltimore Orioles Slugger Ranks High in Rookie of Year Race
The Baltimore Orioles have an outfielder The Athletic believes is among the top candidates for the American League Rookie of the Year award six weeks into the season.
Colton Cowser — one of the Orioles’ Top 100 prospects entering the season who has carved out a prominent role in the lineup — is ranked No. 2 as of now, behind only Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller.
The 24-year-old Houston native is off to a big start at the plate, as in his first 34 games he slashed .277/.346/.564/.910 with nine doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI. That’s a huge improvement over his cup of coffee with the O’s late last season, when he slashed .115/.286/.148/.434.
At one point early in the season he hit four home runs in four games. His offense has also offset the slow start and loss of Austin Hays, who is currently on an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie. His bat has come around in the minors, as he hit home runs in each of his first two games with the Baysox.
The question is whether Hays can cut into Cowser’s playing time when he returns. It’s possible. While the former first-round pick in 2021 got off to a strong start, Cowser has batted .174 in his last 15 games and .190 in his last seven.
Even with his recent offensive downturn, the Sam Houston product leads all rookies in home runs (six) and is in the top three in OPS (.910) and RBIs (20).
Cowser hinted at this potential in spring training when he hit a walk-off home run in the Grapefruit League opener and finished with a .304 batting average with six home runs and 13 RBI, which earned him an Opening Day roster spot.