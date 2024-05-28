Baltimore Orioles Do Something They Haven't Done All Season
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball since the start of the season.
That was to be expected for many people after the type of showing they had in 2023, but there are always question marks surrounding young teams and if they can produce consecutive successful years.
So far, the Orioles have been up to the task.
They trail the New York Yankees by 1.5 games for the AL East lead, but hold the top Wild Card spot in the American League and seem like a guaranteed playoff team.
Baltimore is hoping they can win two consecutive division titles, something they haven't done since 1973 and 1974. To do so, they'll need to put together hot streaks to keep up with the Yankees and ultimately surpass them.
That's why it was huge in what they accomplished on Monday after beating the Boston Red Sox 11-3.
The Orioles have won five games in a row for the first time all season.
This comes after they were swept by the St. Louis Cardinals about a week ago, ending one of the longest streaks in Major League history.
After their offense hit an interesting stretch where they couldn't plate the number of runs their prolific lineup suggests they should, Baltimore has averaged 6.8 per game during this streak, winning every game by two or more runs.
Their offensive output comes at a much-needed time.
The Orioles are playing 15 games in a row against an AL East opponent, facing the Red Sox for two more at home before welcoming in the Tampa Bay Rays, then hitting the road to play the Toronto Blue Jays and Rays once again.
Baltimore is 8-2 against their divisional opponents this season.
This could be the stretch on the calendar that gets them back into control of the AL East if they can continue to keep their dominance going that has seen a winning percentage of 64.5 percent since 2023.