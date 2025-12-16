Orioles could target these starters in offseason

The Baltimore Orioles have been busy this offseason, shoring up their bullpen and the heart of their order. But the biggest question mark for Baltimore remains its starting rotation, with plenty of holes to fill behind the team’s emerging ace, Trevor Rogers.

With plenty of options left in both the free agent and trade markets, Orioles beat writer Jake Rill wrote about five potential targets in the Orioles Beat newsletter this week.

As every team in need of starting pitcher help, the Orioles have been linked to workhorse southpaw Framber Valdez. The former Astro is likely seeking a large contract, as it is his first time truly testing the open market after eight seasons in Houston. In 2025, Valdez posted a 13-11 record, with a 3.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. The two-time All-Star has pitched no less than 176 innings in each of his past four seasons.

Framber Valdez has ties to the Mets and Orioles front offices, who are both reportedly seen as favorites to land the left-hander. pic.twitter.com/MWV3zPC7lC — MLB (@MLB) December 5, 2025

If Valdez proves to be too rich for the Orioles, Rill believes they could pivot their attention to another lefty: former Philadelphia Phillie Ranger Suarez. The 29-year-old is three years younger than Valdez and coming off his best full statistical season; in 26 games, Suarez posted a 12-8 record with a 3.20 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Rill noted that Suarez’s success in the postseason would also make him attractive, as he has a career 1.48 ERA in 11 playoff appearances.

Former Padres pitcher Michael King is coming off his second full season as a starter, and one that was plagued by injuries. King, 30, appeared in just 73.1 innings in 2025, due to multiple stints on the injured list. His 2024 numbers should still net him a decent contract, though, as King posted a 13-9 record with a 2.95 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 173.2 innings of work. The latest on King's free agency has him narrowing his targets to the Orioles, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox.

Will Michael King find his way back to the AL East?#MLBNHotStove reacts to reports that the right-hander has interest from the Red Sox, Yankees and Orioles. pic.twitter.com/T10pJktcSv — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 15, 2025

In the trade market, Rill has Marlins breakout pitcher Edward Cabrera as a target for the O’s. Cabrera is just 27 years old and put together his best full season as a starter in 2025. The two teams were linked earlier in the offseason, and Rill believes the Marlins could be interested in either first baseman Ryan Mountcastle or Coby Mayo now that Baltimore signed prized free agent Pete Alonso to a long-term deal.

Finally, the Orioles could be interested in two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers. Rill notes that it is unclear how serious Milwaukee is about trading Peralta, but the 29-year-old has been a name popping up in trade rumors quite a bit this offseason. Baltimore has plenty of young pieces in its farm system that could entice the Brewers to move off of Peralta after eight seasons with the club.

