Orioles Predicted to Sign Top Free Agent Starter

It has been a terrific offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, who are poised to have a bounce-back season in 2026 after missing the playoffs last year.

The Orioles have added two monster bats in their lineup by acquiring outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels back in November, as well as signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal during the Winter Meetings.

Baltimore has also done a great job bolstering their pitching staff by signing Ryan Helsley to a two-year contract to be the team's closer, trading for starting pitcher Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays and re-signing Zach Eflin to a one-year deal. However, the O's are still looking for an ace to their starting staff, especially after their rotation's struggles were a prime factor in the team missing the playoffs.

With the Orioles lacking a true ace, can they cap off their great offseason by signing this top starter?

Orioles are predicted to sign Framber Valdez

In a bold predictions article for ESPN, Paul Hembekides predicted that the Orioles will land left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez to complete their offseason.

"Baltimore has already committed $195 million to four free agents -- Pete Alonso, Ryan Helsley, Zach Eflin and Leody Taveras -- ranking sixth in spending thus far. But general manager Mike Elias, entering the final year of his contract, has one more haymaker left: Framber Valdez," Hemdekides wrote.

"With Ranger Suárez landing $130 million over five years in Boston, Valdez projects to get around six years and $180 million -- a deal that would vault the O's past the Dodgers and Blue Jays as baseball's top free agent spenders."

Valdez is the top starter remaining on the open market and is predicted to sign a huge contract, especially after Ranger Suárez landed a five-year, $180 million deal as Hembekides alluded to.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Houston Astros and has logged an 81-52 career record during that stretch, with a 3.36 ERA across 1,080.2 innings pitched. The 2025 campaign was another strong season for Valdez; in 31 starts, he posted a 13-11 record with a 3.66 ERA, 187 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.24 in 192 innings of work. It was the fifth straight season in which the lefty hurler recorded 10 wins or more in the regular season.

After missing out on Suárez to the Red Sox and Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets (who were also rumored to be interested in Valdez), the Orioles seem like a perfect fit for Valdez. His addition, along with the other offseason moves the O's have made, would make them an instant contender in the ultra-competitive AL East this season.

