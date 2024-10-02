Baltimore Orioles Stars Talk Wild Card Opening Game Loss
The Baltimore Orioles lost their first game of the 2024 postseason and the fourth straight in the postseason. It was a great pitchers duel, which saw ace Corbin Burnes throw eight innings allowing only one run on five hits while striking out three. A tough offensive day against a dominant Cole Ragans, they will look to bounce back in Game 2 with Zach Eflin on the mound.
After the game, the players spoke to the importance of Wednesday's game and their confidence in the team.
"I don’t think you can take this game and go, ‘Oh, we’re struggling again.’ It’s a playoff game. It’s a whole different thing. Bottom line is you’ve got to find a way to score runs," Ryan O'Hearn said.
Even though this team has played in October before, the playoffs are still challenging, as O'Hearn alluded to. Baltimore faced struggles late in the season, but bounced back. If they want to continue to have success in this series, they will have to do a better job of hitting in big situations.
On Tuesday, the Orioles were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left three runners in scoring position in two out situations. Timely hitting is more important than ever now.
Getting ready to play a win or go home game, Baltimore is ready.
"Just got to go out there and play how we know how to play. I mean, at this point, it’s pretty cookie cutter. You’ve got to win or go home. Go out there and play your butt off and do whatever you can to win a game," said Gunnar Henderson.
Henderson expressed his confidence in the team and the chemistry they've built before the series began. It will be time to put that to the test on Wednesday. That is the consensus throughout the team -- believing in each other.
"There’s no better group I’d rather be with, and I think that’s how everyone feels in this locker room. Everyone’s had each other’s back all year, and nothing changes just because of one game. Guys are going to show up ready to go tomorrow," Adley Rutschman added.
The Orioles are more battle tested and ready for the challenge, and they won't go down without a fight.
Corbin Burnes, who was brilliant in game one, is among those confident in the team.
"It’s win or go home. I think this is a team that I’d be willing to run out there against anyone," he said confidently.