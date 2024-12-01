Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Seen As Star of Potential Trades
The Baltimore Orioles have entered the offseason with a lot of big question marks for the organization.
With free agency here, the Orioles are going to be a team to monitor, as they have two of their top players as free agents.
Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander are two of the best free agents available, and it is hard to imagine that Baltimore will bring back both their top starting pitcher and their top home run hitter of a season ago, respectively.
Depending on how aggressive other teams want to get, there is certainly a scenario in which they lose both this offseason.
If the Orioles lose one of both players because of financial constraints, they certainly won't be signing another player that will be able to replace their production. That will leave them once again looking toward the trade market like they did last season to improve.
The trade that brought Burnes to Baltimore was certainly a good one, as he had an excellent season. If the Orioles are unable to improve or sustain themselves in free agency, the trade market is likely where they’ll go.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report highlighted infielder Coby Mayo as a player who could be used as a centerpiece for potential trades this offseason. He pointed to the O's use of prospects last year to acquire Burnes.
“They showed a willingness to deal MLB-ready talent last offseason when they sent Joey Ortiz and DL Hall to Milwaukee in the Corbin Burnes trade, and they are once again looking for an ace-caliber starter this winter," he wrote
While Baltimore will certainly try to do what they can in free agency, this is an organization that doesn’t have a reputation of spending. But that was under the Angelos family, the O's former owners. Now, with a group led by David Rubenstein, it appears general manager Mike Elias has a bigger budget. But, until he uses it, the jury is out.
If the Orioles miss on their free-agent targets, moving a player like Mayo could be their only option to replace high-caliber players.
The 22-year-old got a little taste of the Majors in 2024, but like many young players he struggled at the plate. However, in the minor leagues this season, he was an excellent hitter.
Between all the different levels he played at combined in the minors, Mayo hit .293 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs. He remains the Orioles' top prospect and the No. 8 prospecit in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
The talented young prospect played at both corner infield spots in the minors, as that type of flexibility in a player is always nice. However, Baltimore might be better off trading him this offseason if they lose a player like Burnes or Santander, as he might not be ready to make a major impact at the big-league level.