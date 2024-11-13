4 Teams That Would Be Fits for Baltimore Orioles Free Agent Power Hitter
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander picked the perfect time to have the best season of his career.
Earning an All-Star spot for the first time in 2024, he is now set to cash in as a free agent this winter. After clobbering 44 home runs and knocking in 102 runs, both career-highs, he is set to have a robust market.
There are a lot of teams that can use an infusion of power into their lineups and Santander provides that in spades. He is an adequate defender in right field as well, which means he won’t have to take up a designated hitter’s spot full-time.
On top of that, he is a switch-hitter. Whichever team he lands with, that manager can pencil him into the lineup every day; but some off days against lefties wouldn’t hurt.
Who are some of the threats to poach him away from the Orioles? Here are four teams that would be fits for Santander in free agency.
Detroit Tigers
The run which the Tigers went on in the second half of the season was remarkable. Despite trailing by double-digit games and being sellers at the deadline, they earned the second wild card spot in the American League.
After that showing, the front office is ready to dive into free agency and upgrade the team. Their biggest Achilles heel in 2024 was a lack of power in the lineup, making it difficult to score at times.
This offense needs a boost and Santander can provide it. Even if he doesn’t approach 44 home runs and is closer to 30, he would provide the team with a massive boost in the middle of their lineup along with Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene.
Washington Nationals
The future is incredibly bright in the nation’s capital. Despite winning only 71 games in 2024, they are a franchise ready to take that next step in their rebuild.
With an exciting young core emerging, the team has a few holes that need to be addressed. Their lack of power was alarming, as they finished with the second-fewest home runs in baseball last season.
Santander would help solve that problem immediately. He would help develop youngsters such as CJ Abrams, James Wood and Dylan Crews, taking pressure off of them to carry the load offensively as the big bat.
Kansas City Royals
In 2024, the Royals were just above league average when it came to scoring runs, averaging 4.54 per game. They were just above average in doubles and below average in home runs, as they could use some more pop in their lineup.
All-world shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. led the team with 32 home runs, 45 doubles and 11 triples. Salvador Perez was excellent in the middle of the order, but team could use one more power-threat.
Insert Santander there. Imagine the numbers he could put up hitting behind Wiit with Perez as his protection in the order? That would be one of the more dangerous trios in baseball.
And don’t forget about Vinnie Pasquantino. That quartet would be a nice core to rely upon offensively.
San Francisco Giants
It is anyone’s guess how the Giants are going to operate this offseason with Buster Posey taking over as the team’s president of baseball operations. But there is one thing for certain; this lineup needs help.
Right now, the only players locked into prominent roles are third baseman Matt Chapman, outfielder Heliot Ramos and Tyler Fitzgerald. Where Fitzgerald will play is anyone’s guess after logging most of his innings at shortstop.
There is a clear need for an outfielder, especially if Mike Yastrzemski is on the move as some analysts have hypothesized. Selling hitters on coming to San Francisco is tough, but they have money to spend.
Inserting an established power hitter of Santander’s caliber in the middle of the order is the kind of move that can help get this team back into the playoffs.