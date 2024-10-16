3 Reasons Why Baltimore Orioles Should Sign Corbin Burnes This Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the winter with a lot of important decisions to make, as the franchise continues to look for ways to improve.
Even though they were eliminated earlier than they would have liked in the MLB Postseason, it was still a very good campaign for the Orioles. Unfortunately, injuries helped contribute to a poor second half of the season.
Now, this offseason will be a very important one for the franchise, as they are looking to build upon recent success. Considering they have made the playoffs two straight seasons and are seeking to make it a habit, the franchise will need to make a few key decisions.
Likely, the most important decision that Baltimore will have to make is regarding their free agent ace Corbin Burnes.
Burnes was an offseason acquisition for the Orioles last winter, as they pulled off a blockbuster trade to bring him to Baltimore from the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, it is imperative that they do everything they can to keep him.
Here are three reasons why the Orioles must prioritize signing Burnes this offseason.
It’s Time to Spend
For years, Baltimore hasn’t been a spender. However, with new ownership, the time is now to capitalize on what is a very talented young team that is showing that they can compete with the New York Yankees in the AL East.
If the Orioles decided not to pony up and pay for a player like Burnes, it would send a bad message not only to the team, but the fan base. Baltimore shouldn’t be a small market organization, and they have the potential to do great things in the coming years with the financial support of ownership.
Need An Ace
While a team can win a World Series without an ace, it certainly makes it a lot easier having one. As the Orioles saw in the postseason this year, having a guy like Burnes on the mound instantly gives them a chance to beat anyone.
Even though their potent offense was shutout by the Kansas City Royals in the game their ace started, the eight innings of one-run ball would usually result in a win. Over the course of a series in the playoffs, having a guy to rely on to give you innings and potentially beat anyone is an important thing to have.
The Time is Now to Win
For the last two seasons, the Orioles have established themselves as one of the best teams in baseball. With 101 wins in 2023 and 91 wins in 2024, Baltimore is a team to be feared.
The young lineup for the Orioles is seemingly just getting better and better each year with top prospects coming up on a yearly basis like Gunnar Henderson. Furthermore, if not for a ton of injuries to their starting rotation and bullpen in the second half of the season, Baltimore could have won the American League East for the second straight year.
With the team clearly able to win-now, they must sign their ace to the hefty contract that he deserves. If Burnes comes back and Baltimore can stay healthy, there is no reason why they won't be a World Series contender in 2025.