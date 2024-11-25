Former Baltimore Orioles Reliever Among Top New Free Agents on Market
The Baltimore Orioles need a lot of help on their pitching staff this offseason. That is why it was so surprising to see them move on from a relief pitcher who has been productive for them for the last season and a half.
In a somewhat surprising move, the team opted to move on from right-hander Jacob Webb. Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels off of waivers on August 7, 2023, he performed solidly across 85 appearances.
In 78.2 innings, he recorded a 3.09 ERA with 81 strikeouts. His walk rate was a little above the league average, but he did an excellent job of limiting damage as his average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage allowed were both under the league average.
After recording a 0.9 WAR in 2024, it was certainly a surprise to see the Orioles non-tender the reliever. He did miss some time because of inflammation in his elbow in the second half of the season.
Webb did make it back to the mound down the stretch and pitched in one postseason game. Could there have been some issues the team was worried about long-term, so they opted to move on?
With a projected salary of only $1.7 million, the organization could have certainly afforded to bring him back for at least one more year.
Recently, however, Baltimore also decided to part ways with productive lefty Danny Coulombe, so the team could just be looking to shake things up in the bullpen.
Whatever the reason may be, Webb is now set to hit free agency. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has ranked him as one of the better new players hitting the market after the non-tender deadline, coming in at No. 8 on his list.
“Webb, 31, is good enough to potentially secure a MLB deal now that he is on the open market. At the very least, there should be a long line of teams willing to offer up a minor league deal and an invite to spring training with a good chance he breaks camp in a big league bullpen in 2025.”
He won’t be among the first wave of relievers signed, but he certainly has the pedigree to be a useful middle reliever for a team. It would be surprising if he had to settle for a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, but it shouldn’t be too long before he surfaces on an MLB roster.