Baltimore Orioles ‘In’ on World Series Champion Slugger in MLB Free Agency
If the Baltimore Orioles lose Anthony Santander, the front office would have to decide who to replace him with.
Some internal options could fit that description, but for an Orioles team desperate to win a World Series adding another youngster to this lineup might be worth exploring.
Baltimore has seen first-hand in the past two postseasons that having youngsters when it matters most isn't always the recipe for success. It's fair to say one day those players will be elite when it matters. But for now, the Orioles need a veteran or two to get them over that hump.
Losing Santander is a real possibility. According to recent reports, Santander is expected to have a heavy market and could price himself out of returing to the Orioles.
If that's the case, there are options to replace him with, including Teoscar Hernandez.
Hernandez is coming off a World Series win, hitting in the middle of a lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not only did he produce in the regular season, but he had an impressive postseason run, including a massive hit in Game 5 of the World Series.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Baltimore is interested in the slugger.:
"Hernández's desire for a deal of at least three years was only helped by his great division series and World Series performances. The Dodgers are the favorites to bring him back where he thrived in 2024. Boston is in. So is Baltimore. And the Yankees want him if (Juan) Soto doesn't come back, though Hernández could have already signed by the time New York knows where it stands with Soto. Chances are Hernández will be one of the first big names off the board."
Hernandez isn't expected to have as heavy of a market as Santander, but he likely won't be cheap, either. After signing a one-year deal last offseason, the expectation around Major League Baseball is for him to get a longer-term deal this time.
It's uncertain how long or how much that could be, but the Orioles shouldn't expect to hand out a cheap deal and call it a day. There's a reason why he's one of the top hitters on the market, and after resetting his price, he's looking for a decent payday.
There will be other options, but it's a good sign that Baltimore at least has some interest in one of the top hitters available.