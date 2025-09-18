MLB analyst considers Orioles prospect for prestigious minor league award
The 2025 season did not go as expected for the Baltimore Orioles, leading to their priorities changing.
In the preseason, the Orioles were viewed as a playoff contender. If a few things broke their way, it was easy to see them as potential World Series threats in the American League. Alas, nothing went their way during the campaign.
Baltimore dug themselves into an early-season hole; their starting pitching was abysmal, and the lineup didn’t do much to help offset that. Manager Brandon Hyde was fired and replaced by Tony Mansolino on an interim basis. Soon, attention was turned to the future, with an eye on 2026 and beyond, with a reset ahead of the trade deadline.
A multitude of deals were made to restock what was once the top farm system in baseball. Players in the high minor leagues, such as outfielder Dylan Beavers and catcher Samuel Basallo, were promoted to the major leagues to see what they could do with consistent playing time.
Nate George has broken out for Orioles this year
Beavers and Basallo were drumming up a lot of excitement in the minors this season. However, they weren’t the only young players making waves. Another name to keep an eye on is Nate George, who has come virtually out of nowhere this year to gain the attention of Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required).
Law recently handed out some awards for standouts in the minor leagues, and the Orioles' young outfielder was one of five players whom he considered for the Prospect of the Year Award. Also under consideration were shortstop Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers, catcher Alfredo Duno of the Cincinnati Reds, catcher Rainiel Rodriguez of the St. Louis Cardinals, and shortstop JJ Wetherholt, also of the Cardinals.
Ultimately, it was Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the sport, who received the honor. But George even being considered should not be overlooked, given his starting point compared to some of his peers.
He was a 16th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Minooka Community High School in Minooka, Illinois. Not much was known about him leading into the draft, given his lack of participation in summer leagues or fall events. That worked out in Baltimore’s favor, taking a shot on a player who, it turns out, has incredible upside.
George performed at every level he played at this year in his first taste of professional baseball. He had a .337/.413/.483 slash line with five home runs, 14 doubles, nine triples, and 50 stolen bases. His motor and work ethic are going to be what enable him to not only make the Big Leagues, but stick there.
His arrow is certainly pointing up. If George can tap into more of his power potential, his outlook will improve even more.