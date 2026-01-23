Could the Orioles Trade Their Veteran First Baseman?

It is no secret that the Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason.

From the trade acquisitions of Shane Baz and Taylor Ward to the free agent signings of Ryan Helsley and Pete Alonso, Baltimore has shown an unprecedented urgency in its effort to establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender.

Those additions, however, have also created uncertainty surrounding the futures of several players, particularly Ryan Mountcastle. The first baseman missed significant time during the 2025 season due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, and was limited to just 89 games. Even when healthy, he struggled to make an impact, posting a .250/.286/.367 slash line with seven home runs and 35 RBIs.

The Orioles' lack of consistency at first base in 2025, both from Mountcastle and youngster Coby Mayo, prompted the Orioles to pursue offensive stability. They did exactly that in December by signing Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract. Alonso's arrival immediately solidified first base, and leaves Mountcastle potentially on the outside looking in on a very deep Orioles lineup.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand calls Ryan Mountcastle a Realistic Trade Option

In a January 22 article, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand labeled Mountcastle one of the most realistic trade options still available this offseason.

How Bellinger, Peralta moves affect remaining free agents, trade market https://t.co/XgNcHzJ07L — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 22, 2026

"Ryan Mountcastle has shown the ability to impact a lineup (33 home runs in 2021), but it’s been a few years since he put together a full, healthy, productive season," Feinsand wrote. "Baltimore has nowhere for Mountcastle to play with the addition of Pete Alonso and the emergence of Samuel Basallo, so the 28-year-old could likely be had at a minimal cost."

Even before Alonso's arrival, Baltimore's first base picture was unsettled. Mayo closed the 2025 season on a high note, slashing .301/.393/.548 in September, while Mountcastle struggled down the stretch, hitting just .190/.221/.302.

With the path remaining open for playing time for Mayo on a crowded Orioles roster, and the possibility of Samuel Basallo or Adley Rutschman seeing time at first base when not catching, Mountcastle's path to consistent playing time has only narrowed.

Mike Elias says the "path remains open" for playing time for Coby Mayo on a crowded Orioles roster.



Elias said there are 1B reps, DH reps and the "exploration" of other positions (back to 3B, corner OF) is something team has kept in mind during his development. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) December 20, 2025

After a strong start to his career that saw him hit 73 home runs across his first three full seasons, injuries and inconsistencies have caught up to Mountcastle. He has appeared in fewer than 125 games in each of the past two seasons, and his .286 on-base percentage, .367 slugging percentage, and .653 OPS in 2025 were all career-lows.

The Orioles remain in the market for starting pitching after previous targets such as Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore came off the board, and Mountcastle could be a movable piece should the Orioles acquire a starter via trade. He agreed to a one-year, $6.79 million contract with a $7.5 million club option for 2027 to avoid arbitration, which is a team-friendly deal that could further help trade efforts.

Mountcastle still holds value and is capable of helping a club in need of a first baseman and right-handed power. However, opportunities to move him before the 2026 season begins are dwindling. If a deal does not occur in the coming weeks, Baltimore may be forced to wait until closer to the 2026 trade deadline, when Mountcastle's role and value could look very different.

