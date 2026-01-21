Five Orioles Make Top 100 Prospects List for Baseball America

The Baltimore Orioles will enter the 2026 season as a completely different team. But despite parting with some key prospects, the team still has a strong presence on the Top 100 Prospects list from Baseball America.

Released on Wednesday, Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects list is the predominant MLB prospect ranking ahead of the start of each regular season. Baltimore has consistently had multiple names on the list, but it should be noted that the team hasn’t had a top-end draft pick for several years. It is a testament to the work that Mike Elias and the Orioles’ management team are doing in finding prospects from avenues other than the MLB Draft.

The Top 100 prospects by team 👀



The Guardians, Mets and White Sox lead the charge.



More details: https://t.co/zF5A8aRsgD pic.twitter.com/gPOkqySUzs — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 21, 2026

At the top of the list is Orioles’ catching prospect Samuel Basallo, who is ranked as the ninth-best prospect in all of baseball. Basallo, 21, signed with the Orioles as an international free agent in 2021 and made his long-awaited debut last year, suiting up in 31 games and slashing .165/.229/.330 with four home runs and 15 RBI. Basallo is looking to carve out regular playing time for the Orioles this year, split between backing up Adley Rutschman behind the plate and platooning at first base with Pete Alonso.

Dylan Beavers is ranked #21 on the list and is another prospect who projects to make the big league team this year. The 24-year-old was drafted by the Orioles in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of California Berkley. Beavers boasted a career 1.024 OPS in his three years at college and put up a slash line of .227/.375/.400 in 35 games with the Orioles last season.

Read More: Samuel Basallo ranked #1 catching prospect for 2026

Further down the list are Trey Gibson at 72 and Nate George at 86. Gibson is one of two pitchers to make the list for the O’s; he is a high-strikeout pitcher with a versatile arsenal who posted 166 strikeouts last season in 120.1 innings for various minor league affiliates. Gibson even added a new pitch (a sinker) last season, which has seen tremendous success, especially against right-handed bats.

George was selected in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft and put up impressive numbers last year, compiling a .337/.413/.483 slash line in 87 minor league games. What he lacks in power, he more than makes up for with elite bat-to-ball skills. He also has plus speed, swiping 50 bases in 75 attempts last year. That speed and athleticism could mean George has a bright future patrolling center field at the major league level.

The Orioles have five players inside Baseball America's top 100 prospects list:



9. C/1B Samuel Basallo

21. OF Dylan Beavers (!)

72. RHP Trey Gibson

86. OF Nate George

95. LHP Luis De León



A strong showing for Baltimore's farm system. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) January 21, 2026

Rounding out the Orioles' prospects on the list is left-handed pitcher Luis De Leon. The 22-year-old has always had the raw talent to be a starting pitcher with good strikeout ability. His control has been an issue, as can be seen by his 107:41 K/BB ratio from last year. Still, he posted a 3.30 ERA across 87.1 innings, which included his first taste of Double-A ball.

