Orioles' unheralded outfield prospect emerging in minor leagues this season
The Baltimore Orioles have arguably been the most disappointing team in baseball this year with their underwhelming performance.
Coming into the season, the Orioles were viewed as a likely playoff team with legitimate upside. Their young lineup provided a lot of optimism. But the biggest question mark was on the mound, where the team lost Corbin Burnes and didn’t bring in an ace to replace him; instead, they opted for depth signings of Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Kyle Gibson.
That turned out to be a disastrous decision with the pitching staff struggling mightily. Making matters worse in the early going was that the lineup wasn’t producing consistently. Their young players struggled and some of them regressed mightily, leading to a brutal start.
The early hole proved too much to climb out of. Manager Brandon Hyde was ultimately fired, with the team seeking some kind of spark. Alas, once they started to show some signs of turning things around, it was too late.
The Orioles were sellers ahead of the trade deadline, adding a lot of high-upside prospects to their farm system. It wasn’t too long ago that Baltimore had one of the highest-rated systems in MLB, but graduations have thinned things out. Bringing in some fresh talent was the right move to make.
Nate George emerging for Orioles in lower minor leagues
Not only did the team add a lot of impressive young talent via trades, but there are a few homegrown players thriving. One of the players who has garnered attention is outfielder Nate George. An unheralded 14th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, he is already making waves in his first full professional season.
“George was one of the faster players in the 2024 Draft but didn't participate in a lot of high school showcase events, and that lack of track record dropped him to the 16th round. Signed for an over-slot $455,000, he looks like a prototype center fielder…” wrote Jim Callis of MLB.com, who put the talented outfielder on his 2025 All-Breakout Prospect Team.
Not taking part in those showcases is something the Orioles certainly benefited from. His drop in the draft has been their gain, looking like a legitimate prospect in the early going. He has a .339/.416/.489 slash line thus far at three different levels, starting in Rookie Ball and already moving through Single-A to High-A.
In 85 games and 360 plate appearances, George has five home runs, 14 doubles and nine triples. He has already stolen 50 bases, but has room to improve with his efficiency, being thrown out 25 times. His strikeout and walk rates are both excellent, showing great strike zone recognition in the early going as well.
Baltimore looks to have yet another good prospect, as George has all the tools for this franchise to turn him into a productive player down the line for the Major League team.