Orioles' unheralded outfield prospect emerging in minor leagues this season

4. Nate George - OF - A



George has broken out this season in Low-A, with a .901 OPS in 43 games. What he lacks in power he more than makes up for with his 50 SBs. A season AVG >.300, he's displayed a great hit tool, a dangerous set of legs, and an elite glove in the outfield. pic.twitter.com/V1dG4Alxj8