Orioles Offensive Potential Not Yet Tapped With Top Prospects Continuing to Improve
With the start of the regular season here for the Baltimore Orioles, the franchise will be focused on once again making the postseason.
Even though the Orioles have had a lot of success in recent years, they will be going into this campaign with some uncertainties.
While the franchise did spend some money in free agency, they lost their ace in the starting rotation and their leading home run hitter over the winter.
Both of those losses are obviously significant to the team, and how the team handles that will have to be proven on the field.
Of the two losses, Corbin Burnes is the one that has caused more concern for Baltimore. Currently, the starting rotation is without an ace to anchor the staff, especially with Grayson Rodriguez starting the season injured. With postseason success eluding them so far, not having an ace won't help that.
However, the Orioles do have the luxury of having one of the best lineups in baseball. This year, due to the uncertainties with the starting rotation especially, Baltimore will be relying heavily on their talented lineup.
While the unit has been very good, it has the potential to be even better going forward.
Jake Rill of MLB.com recently spoke about the one thing that must go right for the Orioles being the young lineup taking a step forward.
“Baltimore didn’t make a ton of splashy moves over the offseason. The biggest reason for that was the belief that the young guys on the roster -- many of whom were once among the top prospects in baseball -- will continue to get better.”
Even though Baltimore has had one of the best lineups in baseball for the last couple of years, the potential is there to be even better.
While players like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman have established themselves as All-Stars in the league, there are more young talented players behind them.
Currently, Baltimore has a trio of rising stars hoping to continue to take the next step forward. Colton Cowser will be entering his second season after a strong rookie campaign, in which he contended for American League Rookie of the Year honors.
Furthermore, Jordan Westburg will be entering year three after he was able to have his breakout season.
Arguably the most important player that needs to take a step forward is former first overall pick Jackson Holliday. The talented infielder struggled quite a bit in his rookie year, but the potential is there for him to become a star in the near future.
Even though this is already an explosive offense, the unit projects to be even better in 2025 and for years to come as they hit their prime.