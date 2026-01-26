Ranking Every Giveaway on the Padres 2026 Promotional Calendar

It’s a good day to be a bobblehead collector in San Diego, as the Padres released their promotional schedule for the 2026 season.

The calendar features 18 free items for the first 40,000 fans in attendance for many key games across the schedule. Here’s a ranking of each free collectible:

Padres Giveaway Calendar Featuring Visuals of Each Item

18. Ruff Plush Keychain — Aug. 23 vs. Minnesota Twins

The dog-themed keychain in Padres colors should be fun for the kids, but that’s about it. Make sure you bring a child and arrive early, as this one is exclusively for the first 10,000 children.

17. Squeeze Top Water Bottle — July 12 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Another good one for the kids. This water bottle could come in handy for young ballplayers. Like the keychain, make sure you arrive with your kid as one of the first 10,000.

16. Superhero Lunch Box — Sept. 20 vs. Miami Marlins

The lunchbox rounds out the youth-exclusive giveaways at the highest rank. What kid wouldn’t eat vegetables if they came out of a Fernando Tatis Jr. lightning-infused glove?

15. Opening Series Scarf — March 27 vs. Detroit Tigers

These rankings are hard, and having the scarf this low feels unfair. If you have an SDFC scarf to pair with it, this could be a really nice decoration. Not a necessity in San Diego weather, though.

14. Waffle Beanie — April 28 vs. Chicago Cubs

In rankings this tight, we have to be picky. Another wardrobe item that looks nice but won’t come out of the closet much in the SoCal sun.

13. Xander Bogaerts Bobblehead — June 9 vs. Cincinnati Reds

This is the lowest-ranked bobblehead, but still a cool one featuring the Padres’ brown camouflage uniforms. It loses points because it isn’t themed around an accolade or standout visual.

12. Superhero Pocket Tee — Aug. 10 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The second of multiple superhero giveaways this season. The shirt color is nice and the design really pops. Ranked at 12 because it’s tough to pull off outside of a Padres game.

11. Patriotic Aloha Shirt — May 26 vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Another great design to add to the Padres’ collection of solid Aloha shirt giveaways. I like the shoutout to the military community in San Diego, but those giveaways usually pair better with hats.

10. Tatis City Connect Bobblehead — Sept. 8 vs. Washington Nationals

This one sits low because the visual hasn’t been released yet. The competition in the bobblehead category is stiff, but anything that says “Tatis” and “City Connect” is probably pretty cool.

9. Puffer Vest — April 15 vs. Seattle Mariners

This is a surprisingly high ranking for a puffer vest, but it looks pretty high quality in the picture. It gets the highest placement of the three cold-weather items purely on value. A nice vest isn’t easy to come by. This is the game to attend if you want to get your money’s worth.

8. Poncho — July 28 vs. Colorado Rockies

The brown and yellow color combo looks great on a poncho, and bonus points for creativity. The Soapy Joe’s sponsor is a nice touch as well.

7. Western Snapback Hat — June 22 vs. Atlanta Braves

The lone baseball cap on the calendar earns a solid ranking. The brown and white colorway makes it genuinely stylish, and there isn’t much Padres/country crossover gear out there.

6. Bucket Hat — July 30 vs. San Francisco Giants

The bucket hat fits perfectly in the San Diego weather, and the flip-ability is a great touch. Being able to rock brown or white while blocking the sun makes this a very versatile giveaway.

5. 1998 Belt Bag — March 30 vs. San Francisco Giants

The winner of the non-bobbleheads, and for good reason. Simple but stylish. Vintage logo, vintage colors, modern function. You can use this bag anywhere.

4. Trevor Hoffman Bobblehead — July 8 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The first of four great bobbleheads features the Hall of Fame closer. Anything showcasing the best pitcher in franchise history is a must-have, but it falls just short of the top three due to the lack of a specific theme.

3. Machado Hot Corner Bobblehead — April 9 vs. Colorado Rockies

Putting a third baseman surrounded by flames to highlight the position’s iconic “hot corner” nickname is a great idea. Add in that Machado is a franchise legend, and this becomes a collector’s item for years to come. Bonus points for the McDonald’s sponsor.

2. Merrill Robbery Bobblehead — Aug. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

This one earns the No. 2 spot because of the incredible visual. It includes an actual wall and shows him leaping to rob a home run. Easily the coolest action-shot bobblehead the Padres have released in recent memory.

1. Mason Miller Flamethrower Bobblehead — May 7 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Miller’s first bobblehead in San Diego absolutely delivers. It features the Reaper mid-throw with flames coming out of his hand and a sign that reads “speeds exceeding 104 mph.” The perfect way to represent the most electric Padres pitcher in recent memory.