Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 15
The Los Angeles Dodgers were looking like they were going to run away with the National League West, and now here we are, on August 15, and the San Diego Padres hold a one-game lead in the division. Not only that, but now these two teams will face off for the final time in the regular season, starting with a series opener on Friday night.
The Dodgers are currently 3-1 against the Padres in 2025, but they're holding a three-game losing streak ahead of tonight's showdown. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.
Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-135)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Padres +150
- Dodgers -185
Total
- Over 9 (-120)
- Under 9 (+100)
Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Yet to be Announced
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw, LHP (6-2, 3.14 ERA)
Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Padres Record: 69-52
- Dodgers Record: 68-53
Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Clayton Kershaw UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-144) via FanDuel
The Padres have had the second-lowest strikeout percentage in the Majors since the All-Star Break, striking out on just 16.5% of their plate appearances. Tonight, they'll face Clayton Kershaw, whose strikeout numbers have fallen significantly in 2025. He's averaging just 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings pitched and has reached 4+ strikeouts just once in his last six starts.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this NL West showdown:
I'm keeping this bet as straightforward as possible. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are facing each other in a pivotal NL West showdown starting tonight. On top of that, they've been two of the hottest offenses in baseball since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, the Padres rank fifth in OPS, while the Dodgers rank seventh at .760. Let's sit back and root for runs in this rivalry game.
Pick: OVER 9 (-118)
