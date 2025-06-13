Former Padres All-Star Slams Dodgers Following Blowout Loss to San Diego
Former San Diego Padres All-Star Wil Myers criticized the Los Angeles Dodgers' decision to bring in a position player to pitch in the sixth inning of a blowout.
Myers played eight seasons in San Diego, and made the All-Star Game in 2016. He hit 28 home runs in his All-Star campaign, then followed it up with 30 homers in 2017. He had a great start to the shortened 2020 season, but never returned to that form and is retired.
Myers said on X: "6th inning for a position player pitching seems a bit much, regardless of the score."
The Padres led the Dodgers, 9-0, when Kiké Hernandez came in to pitch with two outs in the sixth, and went on to win 11-1. It was the earliest the Dodgers had put a position player on the mound since moving to Los Angeles.
More news: Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Expects to Go On Hot Streak Soon
Many fans shared Myers' view on the matter, while others took the Dodgers' side. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts cited rest as the reason why Hernandez came in so early.
“You just got to look at where our ’pen is at and appreciating what we have the next couple days,” Roberts said, referring to a crowded stretch of games and a lack of starting pitching depth.
“It wasn’t smart to chase and redline guys in the ’pen. I got to give credit to Matt [Sauer], who pitched as much as he’s ever pitched and essentially took it for the team to try to stay away from other guys and give us a good chance to win a series. That’s what we came here to do and we’re in a position to do that.”
The Dodgers have 14 players on the injured list, all of whom are pitchers. By resting their relief arms in Tuesday's blowout, they gained an advantage in Wednesday's rubber match.
The Dodgers used seven relievers in the outing, three of which pitched a full inning. The Padres dropped the final game, falling two games behind the Dodgers in the NL West standings.
More news: Jarren Duran to Padres? MLB Insider Provides Interesting Update
The Padres haven't seen the last of the Dodgers, though, as they will make a trip north to play a four-game series against the division leaders Monday. Before they do, however, they'll need to deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.