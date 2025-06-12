Jarren Duran to Padres? MLB Insider Provides Interesting Update
The San Diego Padres are rolling through the 2025 season and showing the baseball world that their recent success is far from a fluke. There are still key areas to improve upon, but those are natural for even the most feared contenders around MLB.
With the trade deadline looming, the lack of depth that the roster currently has in left field can effectively be fixed with the right deal being struck. MLB insider Jon Heyman appeared on Bleacher Report Walk-Off to discuss a name that he has heard being linked to San Diego.
"Jarren Duran's name has come up," said Heyman. "This is a guy that A.J. Preller loves and has loved for a long, long time, so I'm not going to rule it out."
The Boston Red Sox right fielder is batting .271 this season with five home runs and 28 RBIs.
For someone that was eighth in American League MVP voting last year and currently leads MLB with seven triples, Heyman knows his value and the difficulty in pinning what an accurate deal would look like.
"To come to a price for Duran, whose obviously an exceptional player, I think he had like an 8[.7] WAR last year, should be a fairly big price, I think there is some thought among people around the league that he's better off in Fenway [Park], slapping that ball off the left field wall, off the Green Monster, and getting a lot of doubles that way. He's not a true power hitter so in Petco [Park] or another park, he may not be quite as effective."
The distance to left field at Fenway Park is 310 feet, when batters are met with a 37-foot wall, the Green Monster, to bank extra-base hits off of. At Petco Park, left field is 357 feet away from home plate, with the left field line existing 334 feet from the dish.
The Green Monster is certainly a popular target for right-handed hitters, but Duran has proven to be so much more than someone who simply aims for the giant wall. He is in the 89th percentile of average exit velocity among qualified hitters and has elite speed, ranking in the 92nd percentile around MLB.
Defensively, Duran is a below-average defender, ranking in the 19th percentile of active fielders. Perhaps his electric offense and speed may be enough to move the needle for the Friars if the right deal presented itself.
